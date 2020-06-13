WalkAbout Boise tours feature stories of Idaho’s 150 years of history, from the people who made downtown Boise to how the timeless architecture was constructed. Tours will begin promptly every Saturday, rain or shine, at 11 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m., beginning and ending in front of the Basque Museum on Grove Street. Participants are encouraged to dress with comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, an umbrella if needed and a bottle of water. Advance registration is required and can be done at preservationidaho.org/walking-tours or by calling 208-353-2011. Cost is $12 per person for adults 13 and older. For additional information or questions about the tour, contact Preservation Idaho Tour Coordinator Gaby Thomason at 208-353-2011 or gaby@preservationidaho.org.
Melba Valley Museum is open for the season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Patrons are invited to check out the family history exhibit of the Swarthout and see photos, farming tools and other artifacts. They have been named an “Idaho Century Ranch” by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture. The Melba Valley Museum is at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. More information is available on Melba Historical Society’s Facebook page and at melbahistoricalsociety.com.
Idaho Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday with new visiting protocols in place due to the coronavirus. One-way pathway signs will lead you through the garden. Patrons are asked to wear a mask if you have one and practice social distancing. You can now pay your admission online. Adults: $8; Seniors 65 and over: $6; Ages 4-12: $5; Ages 3 and under and members get in free.
The Market @ Linder Farms is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday and features local artisans and merchants. Linder Farms owners said they intend to take every precaution to make this a safe and enjoyable community event. Wearing masks is encouraged. More information is available on Facebook.
Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In is showing "Sonic The Hedgehog" at 9:55 p.m. and "Mighty Oak" at 11:55 p.m. this weekend. Gates open at 8:45 p.m. on a first come first served basis. Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In hosts two movie showings every night Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a traditional drive-in movie experience, complete with concessions. Movies change weekly. Visit the Facebook page for each weekly lineup and more information.