SueB Memorial 5K/10K
The 11th Annual SueB Memorial 5K/10K Walk/Run will be virtual this year and take place Oct. 4-10, organizers from the Employee’s Association of the Ada County Paramedics and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance announced.
This annual event is held in memory of Susan Elaine Brubaker Newby (SueB), who died during a mysterious horseback riding incident in 2008 that many believe was a result of domestic violence. After her death, Susan’s friends and family turned to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, hoping to honor her life and increase awareness about domestic violence and promote healthy relationships in the community, according to a press release.
For more information or to register, visit wcaboise.org. Registration is $35. The event will kick off virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday at facebook.com/WCABoise.
Proceeds from the race will benefit the WCA’s Endowment Fund, which supports survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
See Spot Walk
See Spot Walk is going virtual for its 28th anniversary, and Idaho Humane Society invites the community to celebrate the entire week through Saturday.
This year’s event will include various run/walk routes that participants may opt to take part in with their pets, family or friends, and a Virtual Vendor Marketplace featuring unique treats and services, according to a press release.
Included with registration is the 2020 T-shirt and bandanna; hoodies are available in a bundle option. Proceeds will go to the Idaho Humane Society to help shelter animals. The open-admission facility took in more than 11,000 animals last year.
The event is sponsored in part by Albertsons, the Petco Foundation, Tito’s Vodka and Ada Animal Crematorium.
Día de los Muertos
Those interested in honoring, celebrating, and remembering the life of a loved one who has passed are invited to email photos to marketing@jumpboise.org by Friday to be included in the Día de los Muertos outdoor Community Remembrance Display in the JUMP Park, Jack’s Urban Meeting Place announced. For best results sending the highest resolution photos possible is encouraged. All photos will be turned black and white and compiled with other submitted photos to create a collective display of remembrance and celebration.