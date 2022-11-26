Adoption Interviews

Kimberly and Zak Cutler talk about the process of adopting their five children, now ages 2 to 13. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Zak and Kimberly Cutler desperately wanted a family.

The Cutlers were married in 2006 and struggled with fertility for three agonizing years. Finally, Zak, a contractor, suggested they look into adopting.

Shay and Michael Pendergrass, flanked by their teenage boys Josh and Tyler, tell their adoption story during an interview at A New Beginning in Boise on Nov. 17.
Kimberly and Zak Cutler talk about the path that led them to becoming a family of seven during an interview at A New Beginning in Boise on Nov. 17.
Kimberly and Zak Cutler have adopted five children, now ages 2 to 13, including two sets of siblings. 

