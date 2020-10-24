BOISE — Shiva Rajbhandari can’t vote, but he has helped more than 400 people sign up to do so.
The 16-year-old Boise High School sophomore is one of the driving forces behind Babe Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration campaign. It started with a sign at the 2018 Women’s March and has led to more than 2,000 newly registered voters, including the Boise State University football team’s roster.
“Our goal is to increase voter turnout in the younger demographic,” Shiva said.
Babe Vote’s origins lie in the 2018 Women’s March in Boise. Sam Sandmire, a retired Boise State University gymnastics coach and volunteer, was going to the march and asked her son, artist Spencer Hattebah, to design a sign for her to carry. The result was simplistic and edgy: the words “Babe Vote” in black block letters against a plane white field.
Shiva describes the slogan as an order.
“The idea is you’re a babe,” he said. “Any gender can be a babe. And you can vote … It’s like an order. Babe vote.”
People liked it. After the march, Sandmire launched a website and ordered stickers with the Babe Vote design printed on them. The goal was simply to raise awareness about the need to vote, she said.
Babe Vote volunteers weren’t registering people to vote at the time, and the awareness campaign died down until May. That’s when Shiva, who knew Sandmire as an acquaintance, called her to ask her for a legislator’s phone number. He wanted to talk to them about climate change, he said.
“What do you think about getting Babe Vote started again?” He asked while they were on the phone.
Sandmire gave Shiva the go-ahead to use the brand.
“Shiva pushed us,” she said with a laugh. “He’s kind of a phenomenon … that kid is amazing.”
Shiva borrowed $1,300 from his dad and ordered a shipment of T-shirts printed with the Babe Vote graphic.
He’d sold out broke even within two weeks. Within a month, he’d sold out. People like the look, he said on Thursday. It’s edgy and they can make it their own. He’s also sold tie-dyed Babe Vote shirts, for instance.
“They’re just really simple,” he said.
Awareness of the need to vote is fine, but Shiva said he, Sandmire and a few other people behind Babe Vote wanted to do more. They set their sights on registering people to vote, especially younger people. It didn’t matter who they voted for. They just wanted people to vote.
So they started attending events and offering to help people register. At a Boise High School event, for instance, Shiva registered 200 of his peers in one fell swoop, since in Idaho 17-year-olds can pre-register. Nor do they have to turn 18 by the time the election arrives, Shiva said — the county keeps their registration until they turn 18, then enters them into the voter log.
Many of his friends liked Shiva’s eagerness and joined the effort. Altogether, he estimates there are roughly 80 Babe Vote volunteers. Many of those volunteers can’t vote themselves.
Sandmire said she’s been amazed at how Shiva and his younger friends mobilized. She said she thought it was because so much is out of their control at the moment — even the ability to vote.
Still, as a summer of contentious politics unfurled, Babe Vote volunteers attended rallies and protests to capitalize on the desire to engage in politics. Many people, Shiva has found, don’t know how to register to vote or don’t make the time — even if they are attending a protest or a rally.
Shiva said he’s also made specific efforts to register marginalized groups to vote.
“Sometimes we’ll get a group of friends together and go into low-income areas,” he said.
Then they knock on doors and see if people want to register to vote.
Shiva also pointed out voting availability is stacked against lower income people, since polling places are only open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If people are working two jobs, have kids, or if they can’t make it to the polls, they won’t be able to cast a vote.
“Who can’t turn out to the polls at 8 a.m. on a Tuesday?” Shiva said. “That’s poor people, that’s people who don’t speak English, that’s people who work two jobs. And that’s not fair.”
That’s why Babe Vote supports absentee or early voting, he said.
Shiva had a number of theories about why people don’t register to vote. Sometimes, he said, people are afraid of getting in trouble for voter fraud if they check the wrong box on their ballot. He’s heard of people who are afraid of people bringing guns to the polls. Other times he believes people just don’t want to get involved in the negativity of the country’s political climate. People have told him they don’t support the two-party system.
“I totally agree,” he said. “It’s dumb that we can only choose between two candidates. But I think if anything it’s a reason to register to vote, because you can … make that change with candidates who are actually standing up against the two-party system and the Electoral College and against partisanship. You can choose those candidates.”
At times Babe Vote volunteers have had to look some of the partisanship in the eye when talking to people. The bitter national debate about mail-in voting leading to voter fraud made it to the streets of downtown Boise, for instance. Shiva remembered one political rally where Babe Vote volunteers were registering people to vote.
“We registered anyone who wanted to register to vote obviously,” he said. “But there were a lot of people who came up to us and were like, ‘don’t make us request absentee ballots. I can’t believe you’re promoting that because it causes voter fraud.’ … We do have to combat that narrative. And it’s unfortunate that we have to combat it, but it’s important to combat it.”
He’s had times though where he’s simply had to walk away from a debate with people on the topic he said.
He said he’s disappointed he can’t vote in the November election. But he’s proud of the work he and other Babe Vote volunteers are doing.
“I think making everyone’s voices heard is a really noble mission,” he said.