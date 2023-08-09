Election 2022 Senate Idaho (copy)

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration in November 2022 at The Grove Hotel in Boise. Crapo was in Twin Falls earlier this week, discussing the overwhelming cost of prescription drugs — in Idaho, specifically, but also nationally.

 AP Photo/Kyle Green

TWIN FALLS — U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo walked into the Medical Office Pharmacy on Cheney Drive wearing a pair of worn brown cowboy boots.

Fittingly, Crapo showed up to kick back against the often overwhelming cost of prescription drugs — in Idaho, specifically, but also nationally where about three in 10 Americans say they haven’t taken medicine as prescribed in the last 12 months because of cost, according to new polling this month from KFF.

