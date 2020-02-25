45 work-related deaths were reporter in Idaho in 2018, according to a report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were reported in 2018.
According to the report, transportation incidents accounted for the most work-related deaths in Idaho and in the United States as a whole: 28 incidents in Idaho and 2,100 nationwide. These numbers include traffic collisions involving tractor-trailer trucks and material moving.
Crop production accidents accounted for 6 of the 13 fatalities in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry. This category includes trench collapses, of which Idaho has seen many of in recent years.
Fatal work injuries in Idaho have fluctuated over the years, ranging from a high of 62 in 1996 to a low of 19 in 2012. In 2017, 35 deaths were reported.