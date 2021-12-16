NAMPA — Following the deaths of three local teens by suicide recently, community leaders organized an educational, adults-only event for people to learn how to prevent youth suicides at the Brandt Center in Nampa on Wednesday night.
“We want to support our students by adding to the knowledge and the resources that are in this community,” said Paula Kellerer, superintendent for the Nampa School District.
“We don’t have to have all the answers tonight,” she said. “But we do have to show up. We have to be there and we have to be willing to address the issues.”
The two-hour event included short presentations about suicide risk in Idaho and featured a panel of speakers with expertise such as child psychology, public safety, and education. The Idaho Press sponsored the event, and the paper’s publisher, Matt Davison, was one of the panelists.
Representatives from different organizations, including the Idaho Lives Project and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, offered resources in the lobby and licensed counselors stood by during and after the event to assist attendees with talking through any emotions that arose from attending.
IDAHO’S RISK
Idaho consistently places in the top 10 states for suicides in the U.S., said Patrick Connor, southwest regional coordinator with the Idaho Lives Project.
Connor cited lack of access to affordable, effective mental health resources, a tendency toward rugged individualism, and access to means by which to kill oneself as driving factors behind the high suicide rate.
Rugged individualism isn’t bad unto itself, Connor said, but “it doesn’t lend itself to the admittance of needing help and accepting that help.”
As for means, 61% of deaths by suicide in Idaho are “by means of firearms,” and 86% of firearm deaths in Idaho are due to suicide, Connor said.
“And that is to say that Idaho’s suicide problem is a gun problem, but here we are merely talking about safe storage,” Connor said.
But what would lead a child to kill themself? Today’s children have many stressors in their lives, said Janelle Stauffer, a licensed clinical social worker and trauma specialist. Studies on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have demonstrated that significant stressful life events that a child experiences before the age of 18 make them more at risk of developing poor physical and mental health outcomes in adulthood, Stauffer said. Such experiences can include domestic violence, divorce, or homelessness, Stauffer said.
And when a child experiences one or more ACEs in tandem with adversity in their community, such as discrimination or lack of economic mobility, they can be even more at risk of developing physical and mental health challenges, Stauffer said. When a person has experienced four or more ACEs, the likelihood of suicide is 12.2 times more likely to occur, Stauffer said.
SOLUTION: TALKING ABOUT SUICIDE
The event’s speakers agreed that talking with children about suicide is critical to addressing the issue.
“First of all, I want to say that our children are better at this than we are: we are working with the first generation that knows how to talk about mental health,” said Britney Journee, associate director with the Terry Reilly Trauma & Resilience Center.
“They’re scrolling on their Instagram. They’re talking about anxiety, and panic attacks, and self-harming, and depression...Unfortunately, they don’t always know what to do when they’re feeling that way. That’s where (adults) come in,” Journee said.
Parents directly asking if a child is suicidal and providing a space for children to talk openly about feelings is a good idea, Journee said.
“You know, looking back, we wish that we would have asked more questions,” said Aimee Burns, a teacher in the Nampa School District whose son died by suicide in 2018. “I think sometimes we have this idea that if our kids are successful, if they have friends, if they’re involved in activities, they’ve got a good head on their shoulder...We have this idea that they’re OK. And that’s a mistake.”
Parents and community members can learn to recognize signs of suicide and ask questions to get the person help, Connor said. For example, a teen who is considering suicide might make overt statements about not wanting to live, or they might make more indirect statements, such as not wanting to be around.
It’s important to recognize feelings of disconnection, lack of belonging, and uselessness, and help the person navigate those feelings, Connor said.
“It’s those messages that we need to be able to break down and let people know how connected they are, how much they do belong, how they are important in our lives,” he said.
Though talking directly is encouraged, parents should avoid discussing suicide statistics, talking about suicide means or methods, talking in excessive detail about suicide, or discussing stories that are sad, shocking, or traumatic, Connor said.
Providing kids with the skills to regulate their emotions is also important, said Brook Heath, a clinical social worker with Children’s Mental Health, a program of the state of Idaho. Heath pointed to deep breathing exercises as one example of how to help kids (and adults) “unflip their lid,” or resolve emotional distress.
SOLUTION: PLAYING THE LONG GAME
Building mental health resilience takes a concerted effort over a long period of time, said Gregg Russell, assistant superintendent with the Nampa School District.
“The most success I’ve seen is when schools, parents, communities are on the same page,” Russell said.
“It’s not always easy, it’s not always overnight, but it can be improved and people can become healthier and stronger,” he said.
This is true on a family scale as well, Journee said. There is no one fix for parents helping a child through depression, and finding the right solution takes time, she said.
“It may be counseling. It also may be medication. It may be a change in diet. It could also be increasing exercise, increasing social interaction,” Journee said. The important thing is to keep working toward a solution.
“There is always hope,” Journee said. “All we can say to our kids is, ‘We want more for you. What you’re experiencing right now will not last forever. And we’ve got you.’”