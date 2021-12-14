The mental and physical toll of COVID-19 on Idaho long-term care facility residents has been a vicious and unrelenting cycle.
In a briefing on Tuesday hosted by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Dr. Megan Dunay of St. Alphonsus Medical Center highlighted the grueling effects of COVID on long-term care facility residents, where she said “there are no winners.”
Resident deaths due to COVID have declined, but left nearly 1,000 dead statewide according to the Department of Health and Welfare director Dave Jeppesen, and 140,000 dead nationally in its wake.
While nursing home facilities are seeing higher vaccination rates, Dunay encouraged citizens to get immunized to protect those residing in the facilities. Sixty-nine percent of eligible residents have already received their booster dose, according to deputy state epidemiologist Kathryn Turner.
“The people behind the (COVID) numbers are the residents and the staff. These are real people living out the final chapters of their lives,” Dunay said.
In what are supposed to be the “golden years,” Dunay added, residents in long-term facilities are spending it being constantly tested for COVID where they are isolated and desperate to reconnect with loved ones.
“They deserve our respect, and they deserve our gratitude,” Dunay said.
Dunay described a weary, exhausting process of going through waves of testing, symptoms, and questions regarding COVID that is taking a toll on residents.
“It has been a vicious and unrelenting cycle of testing and prevention,” she said, adding that anything happening outside the facilities affects vulnerable and high-risk residents inside the facilities.
The COVID mortality rate for residents in 2020 was 3%. This year, Turner said, mortality rate has dropped to 1.3% due to residents benefiting from vaccinations.
Dunay said going forward, people need to have different expectations for what it is like to grow old. But, there is hope, she added.
“Hope lies in immunizations,” Dunay said.
Jeppesen and Turner both encouraged those in Idaho to get vaccinated and to receive a booster shot when eligible, as the new COVID variant omicron has already infected one Idaho resident.
Additionally, the United Kingdom recorded their first omicron death last week.
Although omicron accounts for 3% of COVID infections in the U.S, Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director for Idaho Division of Public Health, warned people to refrain from being misconstrued by omicron seeming like a more mild disease.
Citizens need to continue to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance, she said.
“We know the vaccine works,” Jeppesen said, and encouraged those who live or work in long-term care facilities to receive the COVID booster shot if they have not already.
Currently, 51.4% of Idahoans are vaccinated exactly one year after the first dose was available, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Twitter.
A year ago today COVID-19 vaccine became available for the most at-risk populations. We now have multiple vaccines for people 5 and older, with 51.4 percent of Idahoans vaccinated. More information is available at the department's vaccine data dashboard: https://t.co/Y8TnfZLefL pic.twitter.com/yRkmTQXIaU— DHW (@IDHW) December 14, 2021