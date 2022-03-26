What do you think the Treasure Valley will be like in 25 years?
The Idaho Press asked readers that question in our 1996 edition of Cavalcade, back when we were called the Idaho Press-Tribune. Their answers reveal many issues facing the community today are not new — from traffic jams, to how to raise kids, to urban expansion were all at the forefront of the discussion even back then.
“I believe Canyon County is becoming very overpopulated, and here in the near future I believe there will be a lot of overcrowding,” Steve Masonheimer of Star wrote in ‘96.
Still, a lot has changed. The Idaho Press now covers Ada and Canyon counties. We all walk around with smartphones and go through stringent airport security when we fly.
But for now, here’s what Idahoans in the mid-90s thought the world would look like today, from floating cars, to subdivisions and super-freeways.
1996 Predictions: GrowthMasonheimer, the Star resident, was 18 years old in 1996. Looking back, from 2022 he said the prediction is pretty accurate. Masonheimer said he isn’t sure if “overcrowded” is the right word, but the area did see massive growth.
“I have seen so many local friends and family excel extremely well with a lot of money coming in to our small community,” Masonheimer said in a message to the Idaho Press. “However, growth can also be bad … the average Idahoan can’t afford these prices.”
Others predicted the valley’s cities would merge together without clear stopping or starting points, which has clearly happened with Boise and Meridian.
Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho Executive Director Matt Stoll moved into a subdivision in Meridian in 2003. Then, it was agricultural land. Now, the Boise city limits are just houses away.
One woman said the traffic was getting worse and predicted Caldwell would become a big city. Caldwell’s population of over 59,000 ranks fifth in the state; it was Idaho’s ninth-biggest city as of the 1990 census.
“As far as congestion, yeah, unfortunately it has gotten worse,” Stoll said. “It will start to get better.”
Many expressed concern about disappearing farmland.
In just 10 years between 2001 and 2011, agricultural land in the Treasure Valley decreased by 5%, according to a Boise State University study.
Back in the mid-90s, residents expressed familiar concerns about the region’s changing way of life.
“I think this area is growing so fast, it’s going to be too big, and we won’t be living here then. It’s going to be too big for us,” Nampa resident Vera Redd said in ‘96. “I don’t want to raise my kids in a big town. And it’s already getting a little too big for my liking. There’s no telling what it’s going to be like in 25 years.”
Vera Redd, who now goes by Vera Martin, did end up leaving Nampa in June 1999. Martin moved to Buhl, Idaho, a small town 120 miles southeast of Boise, she said in a text to the Idaho Press on Wednesday. Now, at 62 years old, she lives in Wyoming.
“I do not miss the Treasure Valley only because of how big it is,” Martin said. “I love living in a small town and knowing everyone. I lived in Buhl and raised my kids.”
In 1990, Canyon County’s population was only 90,076. Now, its population has ballooned to an estimated 249,720 in 2022, according to COMPASS population estimates.
Ada County’s population has more than doubled, from 205,775 to an estimated 532,710 in 2022.
For at least one woman, the fear of new development outweighed the desire to be “Boise Kind.”
“There will be more people and we won’t have the rural country anymore around this area. I don’t like people,” wrote Helen Kuster of Nampa in 1996.
1996 Predictions: Crime
Public safety and moral values were major concerns for several residents as the 21st century neared.
“We have seen such a turn to gangs and the lack of moral values. I’m hoping we meet the moral values, that the Ten Commandments are good for us and we’ll turn back around and parents will take responsibility for the children again,” wrote Jan Stoker of Boise.
Many residents predicted increased gang activity, a prediction which Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said came true.
Donahue, who has lived in the Treasure Valley since the early 90s, said in the early to mid-2000s there was a “very significant gang problem” in the whole valley.
“The reason we did is because it (had) basically gone unchecked until it got out of control,” Donahue said. “By 2010 … we had drastically reduced the violence and the gang-related shootings.”
The Idaho State Police’s Crime in Idaho Data Dashboard shows crimes against persons and crimes against property since 2005. Crime victimization rates for crimes against people and property have fallen in the Treasure Valley since 2005, the earliest year data is available.
Ada County had a crime against persons victimization rate of 9,615 per 100,000 residents in 2020, according to the dashboard. Canyon County’s rate was slightly higher with 10,275 people per 100,000 residents finding themselves victims of a crime against people.
The victimization rate was higher for both counties in 2005: Over 14,000 per 100,000 residents became victims of a crime against people.
For crimes against property, Ada and Canyon counties had rates between 15,000 and 17,000 per 100,000 people in 2020. By comparison, both counties’ victimization rates were between 35,000 and 40,000 for every 100,000 residents in 2005.
“More violence will come around and the gangs will become bigger. Things won’t be as easy as it is now,” Jessica Hoppins of Nampa predicted. “It will be a lot harder to go out and walk around on the street, to raise your kids.”
1996 Predictions: OptimismBy this point, some Idahoans thought society would have achieved more than it actually has.
One boy, Ryan Hanthorn of Nampa, predicted “floating cars” with autopilot. Though unfortunately society has not progressed enough to see floating cars on Eagle Road, one man came through with a technology prediction that seems to stand the test of time.
“You won’t recognize the phone system for what it is today,” wrote Lyle Cleverly of Parma. “I would say 80 percent of everything bought in America by the turn of the century will be bought from your home by pushing a couple of buttons on your TV remote or on your computer, through e-mail or something.”
That “or something” is right. Nowadays, Treasure Valley residents can shop online anywhere, from Albertsons to the Boise Co-op.
Others expressed hope for the Treasure Valley. For all those who bemoaned the issues of the area, plenty had dreams of cultural areas and fine arts developing or industry growing.
Marion Stevenson of Caldwell wrote, “All I’m hoping for is better.”
Melody Hunter said she hoped Caldwell would pick up.
Darlene Johnson of Nampa wrote she hoped things would be positive, the community would be united and gangs would no longer be a problem.
But for some, the idea of the future was too much to think about.
“God only knows,” wrote Caldwell resident Robert Stevenson in his prediction.