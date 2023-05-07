Four Dead University of Idaho

Flowers and other items are displayed at a memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho on Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow.

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published May 4 on IdahoEdNews.org.On May 13, graduates, friends and family will stream into the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome for spring commencement.

The ceremony concludes another academic year — and frames this particular year in stark context. Commencement will come six months to the day after Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found slain in an off-campus house.

kaylee goncalves.png

Kaylee Goncalves
madison mogen and xana kernodle.jpeg

Madison Mogen, front, and Xana Kernodle.
ethan chapin.png

Ethan Chapin
CLASS - LHSOM - Faculty Portraits

Torrey Lawrence
c scott green.jpeg

Fighting back tears, and wearing a wristband honoring the University of Idaho’s student homicide victims, President C. Scott Green addresses lawmakers on Jan. 27. 
natalie sauste.jpeg

Natalie Sauste
Natalia-Zieroth-and-Natasha-Zieroth-Chaumont-885x1180.jpeg

Natalie Zieroth-Chaumont and her mother, Natasha Zieroth-Chaumont, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
tanner mcclain.jpeg

Tanner McClain

Recommended for you

Load comments