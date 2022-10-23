Wally 1

Wally Benton lays on the ground after a skydiving crash ahead of the inaugural game at Bronco Stadium in 1970.

It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.

Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space.

Wally 2

A stretcher comes for skydiver Wally Benton after his crash before a Boise State game in 1970.
Wally Benton lays in a bed at Saint Alphonsus right around Christmas, 1970 as a few visitors brought gifts. 
Mike Bouton, left, and "Bullitt" Bob Denton chat inside Denton's airplane hangar in Nampa.
Wally 4

Friends of Wally Benton — "Bullitt" Bob Denton (left) and Mike Bouton (right) — stand below a picture of their late buddy.

