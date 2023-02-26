Lower Banks mudslide

Lower Banks, Idaho, inundated by mudslide on Jan. 1, 1997, in Boise County.

Idaho has had its share of natural disasters — droughts, floods, wildfires and occasional earthquakes. Few actually wipe out a town, but that’s exactly what happened more than a quarter-century ago.

On New Year’s Day 1997, along the Payette River and Highway 55 north of Horseshoe Bend, regarded as one of the most scenic drives in southwest Idaho, a mountainside saturated by rainfall in unseasonably warm weather gave way above the community then known as Lower Banks, sending mud and debris down a narrow canyon.

