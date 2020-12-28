As it comes to a close, the Idaho Press is looking back at the top stories of the year. While the following list represents the most read stories on our website, these stories are bigger than the clicks they generated over the last 12 months. They are the stories we told, the stories we lived and the stories that defined 2020.
While it may seem like the pandemic was the only thing people were talking about this year, the most read story of the year had nothing to do with COVID-19. Instead, it was the story that broke the news confirming that the human remains found buried on Chad Daybell’s property in eastern Idaho were those of his stepchildren, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.
At the beginning of 2020, the story of Lori Vallow and her missing children dominated the headlines. The Idaho Press followed the case throughout the year, running stories from our Idaho Falls-based sister paper, the Post Register, from Dec. 19, 2019, when Rexburg police first asked the public’s help finding the two missing children to just last month, when it was announced that Vallow’s 2021 trial was to be combined with that of her husband’s, Chad Daybell.
Seemingly each week, a new twist was added to the mystery, drawing national attention to the small eastern Idaho town of Rexburg. For the first three months of 2020, it seemed that nothing would distract Idahoans from following the case.
Cut to March 13, 2020, Friday the 13th, to be exact, when an Ada County woman in her 50s became the first positive COVID-19 case in the state.
Idaho was the second-to-last state in the U.S. to report a positive case, behind only West Virginia. But what started as a slow crawl in the spring turned into a surge by mid-summer. The state has routinely been listed among the country’s hot spots for the virus. Idaho has now seen more than 134,000 cases — which represents almost 8% of the state's population — and approximately 1,330 deaths.
Like every newspaper, the Idaho Press has struggled during the pandemic from diminished revenue and disrupted ways of working and reporting, relying much more heavily virtual connections than in-person ones. Covering the coronavirus is essentially a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation. Over the last few months, we have received hundreds of messages telling us we are spreading fear with our extensive coverage of the pandemic. However, we’ve also received messages saying we are contributing to the spread of the virus due to our lack of coverage about the pandemic.
Our goal has been to present our readers with a comprehensive breakdown of the pandemic's impact on Idaho and the state’s handling of it. This means sharing the latest case and death statistics, but also providing insight on the people behind those statistics. We took you into the nursing homes and hospitals, introduced you to the doctors and teachers and let you get a firsthand look at what Idaho’s COVID-19 front lines really look like.
The list of top stories also covers the social and political turmoil that pushed Idahoans to speak out. This summer, protests were held in Boise in response to the killing of George Floyd and the demand for systemic police reform, culminating in a vigil on the steps of the Capitol building attended by thousands.
On the other side of the spectrum, 2020 has led to a rise in protests among conservative factions such as the Ammon Bundy-led group People’s Rights and the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The groups would routinely show up at different sites and events to speak out against health orders and mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Decades from now, it’ll be easy for history books to say that 2020 was nothing but disaster and loss. That is why it is important for us to remember that, even in the darkest moments, humanity found light. Mixed in with our stories of the COVID-19 crisis and social unrest, there was also some good news.
Our readers couldn’t get enough of Idaho Fall’s viral TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca, or 420doggface208 as he’s known on the app. His video, described as “a whole vibe” by Twitter user DrewFrog, was simple in premise and dynamic in impact.
It was also a big year for our columnist Ted Kunz, aka the Two Wheeled Wanderer. Kunz has been a reader favorite since April 2019 when he embarked on a motorcycle tour of the world and began writing about his adventures in our Sunday papers. While stuck in Zambia after the borders closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Kunz learned about an abandoned science lab at a primary school in Livingstone, Zambia, Kunz decided he would use $10,000 of his own money to put into the lab. But, it wasn’t enough. Kunz wrote about in his column for the Idaho Press, hoping he attract a few more donors to send money for the lab.
To his shock, after reading Kunz story, readers of the Idaho Press donated more than $40,000 to build the science lab. Many came from readers who are current or retired teachers or donated in memory of a teacher. The Castlewood Laboratory opened in September.
Even in covering the pandemic, we still had a few bright spots. Our Community Editor Jeanne Huff even started a new column, Shining a Light, to keep track of all the people who had gone above and beyond to help their fellow Idahoans during this crisis. By looking to the helpers, as Fred Rogers once said, we were able to catch our breath and remember you were in this together with the other 1.7 million Idahoans. So as we say goodbye to the year that was, try to remember even in a year as isolating as this one was, you were never really alone.
Most read stories of 2020 at idahopress.com:
1. Confirmed: Human remains are Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow
2. Far-right lawmakers to try to hold own special session, despite law, Constitution
3. Canyon County's 1st COVID-19 case a man in his 60s
4. BLM activists, counterprotesters gather in Boise
5. Many Boise renters out of work due to COVID-19 as rent payments loom
6. Big Idaho businesses come out against transgender bills
7. Trial set for woman who violated COVID rules at Meridian park
8. 2 Middleton School Board members resign, claim 'dishonesty,' 'betrayal,' potential legal violations
9. Idaho Falls man's TikTok video goes viral, racks up 36M views and counting
10. Ammon Bundy, 3 others arrested at Idaho Capitol on trespassing charges
11. Little issues stay at home order
12. Star becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary City
13. New town homes sit empty in NW Boise during housing shortage
14. Protesters target home of Meridian officer who made playground arrest
15. Idahoans struggle with unemployment claims during pandemic