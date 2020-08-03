BOISE — Sue Latta is still hanging her art for both the shows she’d planned on being a part of this month. The burglary and destruction of her studio in downtown Boise hasn’t stopped her.
“I haven’t really done a full inventory of the things that are broken,” Latta said Monday morning.
She made the comment roughly 24 hours after she used Facebook to film the destruction of her studio, The Sculpture Studio, on Front Street in Boise, which she discovered Sunday morning. In the video, Latta shows the studio in shambles, the air conditioning unit ripped out of the wall, tables overturned, art supplies strewn across the studio’s cement floor. There was no indication of who vandalized the studio or why. Latta said she reported the crime to the police, and Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams confirmed officers are investigating the matter, but haven’t made any arrests yet. They estimate the burglar, who is thought to have broken into the studio Saturday afternoon, caused thousands of dollars in damage, meaning the charge would be a felony.
In the meantime, Latta is focused on moving forward. One of the ways she’s doing that is by cleaning up The Sculpture Studio. After her post on Facebook — which received more than 39,000 views — people began arriving at the studio and helping her clean up.
“People just started showing up at my door … beautiful masked people came in and started cleaning up the mess, almost without my permission and certainly without my help,” Latta wrote on Facebook. “As you may have figured out, I was a bit of a mess. People showed up with their work gloves and kindness and even some food.”
Things aren’t completely back to normal, but they’re starting to get there as of Monday morning, Latta said. She still chokes up a bit when she talks about the people who arrived to help her and offer support.
“I just want to thank the community because the outpouring of support has been amazing,” she said.
Another way Latta is moving forward is by making good on plans to place her art in two local shows. The first show is called 32 Cells, which is a partnership between the Old Idaho Penitentiary and 32 artists, who design art inspired by the penitentiary’s former inmates and guards. The other is a show at Capitol Contemporary Gallery. She plans on hanging the art because, as she laconically put it on Facebook, “that’s what I promised I would do.”
“I’m repairing what I can and there may be some broken things,” Latta wrote. “As they say in the theater, ‘the show must go on.’”
Another of Latta’s friends, Lance Dameron, started a GoFundMe campaign for her. The goal was originally $3,000. As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $15,000 from over 260 donors.
“I just need to show my support at a time when hope and community are a rare commodity,” Dameron wrote on the page. “The amount is not as important as a contribution that lets her know the people she has affected support her.”
And when Latta talks about the way people have turned out to help her, it’s that immaterial support she mentions.
“People have offered so much and it warms my heart,” she said.