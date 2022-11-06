State Rep. Chad Christensen

State Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, in a 2021 file photo.

 File / Idaho Falls Post Register

Briefly, it almost seemed like it was over. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, had been sued over the summer for blocking constituents on Facebook. In July, court documents said he had unblocked them and declared not to re-block them until his term was over. He filed a motion to dismiss.

But circumstances changed, September court documents show. He filed a notice to withdraw his motion to dismiss after re-blocking the constituents for “harassing behavior.” A scheduling order was filed on Nov. 2.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

