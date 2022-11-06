Briefly, it almost seemed like it was over. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, had been sued over the summer for blocking constituents on Facebook. In July, court documents said he had unblocked them and declared not to re-block them until his term was over. He filed a motion to dismiss.
But circumstances changed, September court documents show. He filed a notice to withdraw his motion to dismiss after re-blocking the constituents for “harassing behavior.” A scheduling order was filed on Nov. 2.
It is unclear what exactly led to re-blocking them. But on Sept. 16, Christensen posted on Facebook a photo of a cat that said, “You Can’t Get Rid of Me That Easy!” At the top, as a caption, he railed against the “Fabulous Five and other liberals.”
“let me put a kink in your ignorant narrative about me losing my primary election,” he wrote.
Christensen said in the post that he faced huge odds and yet only lost by 300 votes. In the comments, Christensen and Plaintiff Steven Thyberg appear to have gotten into an argument, though Thyberg’s comments are no longer visible.
“they all post on this page ... because I reinstated them ... but not for much longer. Most likely,” Christensen responded to someone else’s comment.
Christensen posts often on his Facebook page, Re-Elect Rep. Chad Christensen. In early July, he posted the lawsuit on his page.
“The liberals did it. They filed a lawsuit on me for blocking them on Facebook,” he wrote at the time. “They think it is there (sic) 1st Amendment right, because I am a politician. Also, this is mainly a campaign page, not an official government page. There has been precedent set on that.”
Roughly three weeks later, he posted that he had allowed the “Fabulous Five” back onto the page. He named all five of them and questioned why they were so desperate to get back on.
“I was advised to allow them back on and I really don’t have time for a stupid frivolous lawsuit,” Christensen wrote.
Neither Christensen nor the lead attorney, Jared Allen, returned voicemails seeking comment.
In the past, courts have ruled that elected officials cannot block people on social media because of their views since a public official’s page is a “public forum.”
Christensen is not the first politician to be sued for blocking people on social media. Most notably, the Knight First Amendment Institute sued former President Donald Trump in 2017 for blocking people on Twitter. The Knight Institute won its first case, but sued again in 2020 after Trump continued to block critics.
After Trump left office and was banned from Twitter, the Supreme Court vacated the judgment and declared the second case moot.
That result was what Christensen initially asked for.
“This case is moot. Representative Christensen has unblocked Plaintiffs from the “Re-Elect Rep. Chad Christensen” Facebook page,” court documents said in late July. “He will not re-block them through the time his term as an elected representative ends, which is November 30, 2022.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.