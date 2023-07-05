Aging Americans

Anthony Hinojosa of California, left, sprints to the finish line as Ronald Flanders of North Carolina attempts to catch up during the final 200-meter race for men over 65 at the National Senior Games in Florida in 2022. As the median age increases in nearly every state, lawmakers and agencies are considering how to handle the needs of an aging populace.

 Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 27 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The median age rose in almost every state last year, census estimates show, continuing a long-term trend that is pushing states to prepare for aging populations.

Seventeen states had median ages over 40 in 2022, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates of the age at which half of residents are older and half are younger. That’s up from 12 states in 2020 and just seven in 2010.

Recommended for you

Load comments