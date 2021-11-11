BOISE — On Oct. 27, Melissa Walton called the police to tell them her son was struggling and suicidal. That call for help ended in 26-year-old Zachary Snow being shot and killed by police. Now, Walton wants answers.
Since Snow was young, Walton said, he battled mental illness.
“But he always made people smile,” she said through tears. “He was adventurous and outgoing. A little obnoxious at times, but he had a big heart, brave. He was my wild child.”
She said doctors diagnosed her son with anti-social personality disorder at 18. It’s described as a mental disorder in which a person has no regard for right and wrong and ignores the feelings of others. According to the Mayo Clinic, people with the disorder tend to have problems with drug and alcohol use.
Medications helped Snow when he took them, Walton said, but he fell into illegal hard drugs, too.
That led to multiple run-ins with law enforcement in his home state of Washington, as well as Idaho, stemming back to when he was a teenager.
Court records show he was convicted of felony drug possession in Idaho five years ago and sentenced to prison. The Idaho Department of Corrections database shows he got released in June and was on parole.
Snow had a warrant out for his arrest after missing a court date for violating his probation.
The Boise Police Department said officers knew about Snow’s record and had dealt with him in the past.
They came in contact with him again the evening of Oct. 27 after Walton called dispatch, saying her son threatened to take his own life. Snow’s ex-girlfriend contacted Walton and said he was hurting after they separated and he was suicidal.
“I got a video of him standing on top of a building saying to tell me goodbye. So I told my son to answer the phone or I was calling police,” Walton said.
Walton told dispatch around 5 p.m. that evening that Snow was on top of a building in downtown Boise.
“I spoke with Zachary again and said, ‘Hey bud, I called police. They’re looking for you. Go talk to them, they’re going to help you.’”
He got off the building. Walton spoke to another officer and explained that her son was depressed, off his meds and she didn’t believe he was armed.
“And then nobody called me. And then his ex-girlfriend said she was with detectives and they had said there was an incident,” Walton recalled.
The incident happened about 30 minutes after she called dispatch. Police said they found Snow on Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street in downtown Boise.
It is unclear what exactly unfolded in the moments after police found Snow because the incident is still under investigation. One thing is clear: A mom’s call to police about her suicidal son ended in his death.
“I have no answers,” Walton said “I have no nothing.”
Witnesses from that night told KTVB that officers chased Snow down an alley, saw him reach for something, then heard multiple gunshots.
Officers say they approached Snow in an open lot and, in their words, fired their weapons after they “were presented with what they perceived to be a deadly threat.”
“My question as a mother, as someone who just lost their child, ‘What was the perception?’” Walton said. “What perception was there that they couldn’t use a taser or couldn’t use a bean bag round? What was the perceived threat that was so dangerous that they shot and killed him?”
Because the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating, police won’t say yet what that threat was, whether Snow was armed or how many times he was shot.
Snow was taken to a local hospital where he died a few days later on Oct. 30.
“The last text message I sent to my son — because he wasn’t answering — was: ‘Son, the police are just there to help you. Please let them help you,’” Walton said through tears. “The police didn’t help my son. They killed my son.”
BPD said all officers get Crisis Intervention Training for calls like Walton’s, including lessons in verbal de-escalation, interviewing techniques and use of force options for people in crisis.
The department also has a special Behavioral Health Response Team that’s part of an ongoing effort to better assist those facing mental health crises and connect them with needed social services.
The unit has two sworn behavioral health officers and two mental health coordinators, police said. They respond to immediate calls for service related to people in crisis, develop training and policy for officers and coordinate with community partners.
That team was not with officers when they responded to Walton’s call, KTVB learned.
BPD spokesperson Haley Williams told KTVB that welfare checks are one of the highest calls for service, so the Behavioral Health Response Team can’t respond to all of them. The main role of the team is long-term follow-up response and helping direct people who make repeated calls to police to social services.
However, Walton wants to see mental health specialists alongside police on all crisis calls like the one they responded to for her son. Although, she knows that won’t bring her son back.
“There’s got to be a change,” she said. “Go into those situations with compassion and not automatically think, ‘It’s a criminal. Oh, they have past history. Oh, they’re mental, they’re gonna kill me.’”
Williams said even if that team was available and went on that call they don’t know yet if the outcome would have been different.
The Critical Incident Task Force is still investigating what happened, with the Garden City Police Department leading the investigation.
Garden City PD told KTVB that the department is in the process of wrapping up its investigation and waiting on the coroner’s report, which could take weeks.
When that’s complete, it will send the report over to an outside prosecutor and at that time more info will be released to the public.
Two Boise police officers, M. Jacobs and C. Snodderly, are currently on administrative leave stemming from the shooting incident, according to the Associated Press.