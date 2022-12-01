Four Dead University of Idaho

A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022, is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets, Wednesday, Nov. 30 during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. 

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

MOSCOW — Friends, family and community members stood in silence as four beams of light shone on the Kibbie Dome wall Wednesday to represent the four University of Idaho students who were killed Nov. 13 just off campus. 

With Gov. Brad Little in attendance in Moscow, the UI held a vigil across all of its campuses to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Other vigils were held in Boise, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Lewiston, McCall and Seattle.

People attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, stand in the Kibbie Dome as family members talk about their loved ones, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. 

Originally published Dec. 1 in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

