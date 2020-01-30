Exactly one year.
That's how long it took to go from 17 to 47 rooms, from one to four kitchens, from a dining room that seats eight to one that seats 30, from one laundry room to four guest laundries, from 14,000 to 42,000 square feet.
Construction for the new Idaho Ronald McDonald House at 139 Warm Springs Ave. in Boise broke ground on Feb. 1, 2019, next to the original house. The new facility opens its doors to families Friday and is holding an invite-only ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. Following the ceremony, there will be a community open house from noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday also marks the 32nd anniversary for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Idaho. When the house first opened in 1988 with four bedrooms, it was the smallest Ronald McDonald House in the world.
In the 17-room version, the house resembled a colonial-style home.
The newest iteration looks more like an inviting ski lodge with plenty of room to kick back.
"We turned away over 170 families last year," said Mindy Plumlee, executive director for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. Not being able to accommodate families in need, she said, "it's just a bad place to be."
With 30 more rooms for families than before, plus a welcome room, game room, play room, an outside play area featuring a slide and a Ronald McDonald bench, of course, and quiet alcoves scattered throughout, the nonprofit can now provide respite and community to an increased number of exhausted families, many who are sick with worry and heartache.
"It's like a miracle," said communications manager Taylor Munson.
Plumlee, who has been with the nonprofit for 19 years, said families are asked for a $10-a-night donation to stay at the house.
"We don't require it," she said, "and most — about 80% — pay nothing."
Plumlee said there is also no financial criteria for families to stay there, either. "Honestly, Bill Gates could stay with us."
While the house provides a place to stay for families with sick children in the hospital, it also is a place for parents to find community and camaraderie.
"What you need are people who know what you're going through," said Plumlee. "That is an immeasurable benefit. To see these families … they've been to that absolute worst place for a parent to be … and they've been there for each other."
For Crystal Wiggins, the Ronald McDonald House means more than she can say.
"My son, Ethan, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 2-and-a-half, and we've been going to Boise for the treatments," Wiggins said.
Wiggins and her husband, Brian Ellis, live in Franklin, Idaho, which is "literally five minutes from the Utah border," Wiggins said. Ethan is now 5 and "in maintenance" with monthly treatments, but previously he would need to come to Boise every week.
"We've had some rough patches," said Wiggins, who once had to come by ambulance with Ethan.
"I literally had to leave with what was on my back," she said. "The Ronald McDonald House helped with clothes, food — I don't know what I would've done without them."
Wiggins also said there is comfort from having other parents around who are going through a similar situation.
"There's a pain you can't always put into words," she said. "You don't want anybody to hurt the way you're hurting … but to have them there, to share a look, a smile, a cup of coffee … it's almost like having a second family. Being a mom with a sick kid, sometimes you just need to go somewhere where you can breathe."
Wiggins, who has three other children, said having the normalcy of them being able to play in a playroom is also a big help. "A 5-year-old and a toddler being stuck in a hospital room — that's not fair," she said.
In the old Ronald McDonald House, there was a plastic bin of toys for the children to choose from. At the new house, there is a secret room tucked behind a revolving wall stocked full of toys from floor to star-bedecked ceiling. The secret door opens at the wave of a "magic wand." Plumlee said she can't wait to see the look on the children's faces with the toy room reveal.
"It's magic," she said.
In the game room, there are three gaming stations, a Pac-Man wall and a 5-foot square magnetic Scrabble board on another wall, stacks of board games and a Rubik's Cube table.
"That," said Plumlee, pointing to the table, "was an Eagle Scout project."
Plumlee said she and architect Stan Cole visited five Ronald McDonald houses across the country to glean ideas for this one.
"It gave us the chance to say, 'How's it working? What do you like? What do you wish you'd done?' It gave us a chance to hash out what we really wanted," she said.
Of the $15.3 million raised in the 18-month-long fundraising campaign, $1.5 million of that was in-kind gifts, said Plumlee.
For instance, all of the queen-size Tempur-Pedic beds were a donation, as were the overstuffed La-Z-Boy chairs and couches. John Ralph, a furniture maker in Eagle, built all of the headboards and nightstands. The art throughout the new house is by photographer Mark VanderSys, owner of Pixel Light Creative Group. Each photo is of stunning Idaho scenery.
"He donated all rights and labor," said Plumlee, "we just paid for the printing."
Gov. Brad Little, Gay Simplot, a Ronald McDonald House family and others are slated to speak at the by-invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"It's a home, it's not a hotel," said Plumlee. "It's a home in every sense of the word."