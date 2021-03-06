NAMPA — As Rick Murdock walked through Autovol Volumetric Modular’s 400,000-square-foot Nampa factory, he pointed out what separates the company from others.
Autovol's CEO and co-founder described how robots build walls and put together door frames. That helps save time, money and workers from heavy lifting.
He highlighted how infrequently employees, who he refers to as “solutioneers,” walk between stations. They had a competition for which department could come up with the best-designed work space.
He touted the inside-out building process, which is opposite traditional on-site construction. On-site builders install appliances last to protect them from the weather, but Autovol does that part before the units leave the factory.
And perhaps what he’s most passionate about, Murdock repeated over and over how important it is to address housing affordability.
“There's not another plant like this in this country,” Murdock said.
Murdock launched Autovol in 2018 and the automated modular construction company began production in April 2020. The company uses robots to build modular houses that can then be sent on trucks elsewhere.
By incorporating robotics, Autovol is pushing the industry to another level. Murdock’s priority is taking care of his 115 employees. That number could grow to 220 by the end of the year and top out between 300 and 350, he said. Hourly employees earn between $15 and $25 an hour.
Handing manual labor off to robots can keep workers healthier and able to work more years. Murdock specifically wants them involved in the company, which is why offices attached to the factory were designed with glass windows instead of walls.
The project the company is just wrapping up is a 301-unit affordable living building for seniors in San Jose, California, which ranks among the most expensive cities in the country.
Murdock wants to focus specifically on affordable housing projects. Autovol is one of several modular construction companies in the Treasure Valley hoping to be part of the solution. Their leaders believe the efficiencies they’ve come up with — by keeping building costs down — make them more viable to partner on affordable housing projects.
While manufactured housing, such as mobile homes, has been popular since the mid-20th century, building bigger and more permanent housing in a factory has become much more common in recent years.
Autovol’s specialty is in automation. IndieDwell, which has a factory in Caldwell, doesn’t use automation, but similarly builds housing inside a factory and then ships the modules out. Boise's Guerdon Enterprises, which Murdock co-founded and then sold, builds houses modularly and has also worked on some affordable housing projects.
Nampa-based Prefab Logic, which Murdock also co-founded and is an owner of, consults with developers and helps them understand the differences of modular construction. Nashua Builders in Boise is another modular home manufacturer and has partnered with Prefab Logic.
“Boise, Idaho is the mecca for volumetric modular,” Prefab Logic president and CEO Doug Pill said.
Murdock estimates his methods can save $100 per square foot compared to traditional outdoor construction in California. Building an average multi-family house cost $222 per square foot in California in 2018, and $380 in San Francisco specifically, according to a study by University of California-Berkeley.
As land is being prepped, the work in the factory can happen. With both processes happening simultaneously, time can be saved, too.
Murdock, Pill and IndieDwell sales and marketing manager Chris Blanchard all said how almost all products people own are manufactured in factories. Except houses. And they all referred to needing more affordable housing as a nationwide crisis.
“The way we build a house now is parts just show up randomly on site, which is kind of crazy,” Blanchard said. “It would be like ordering all the parts for a car and building a car in your garage. Nobody would do that.”
Murdock has been in manufacturing for 43 years. He’s done everything in a manufacturing plant at one point or another, he said. Over time, he crafted his vision.
“I looked at automobile companies thinking, 'If they can do it, why can't we in construction?’” Murdock said.
Labor costs here are much lower than in California. A framer might make $60 an hour in California compared to $16 an hour here, Blanchard said. It’s important to offer a living wage, though, because “if our own people can't afford to buy the houses that we've built, then we've totally screwed up,” Blanchard continued.
IndieDwell, which recently opened a new facility in Pueblo, Colorado, targeted a location in need of economic development. The company has 70 employees in Caldwell and focuses only on affordable housing projects and has worked on some locally, including student dorms at The College of Idaho made from shipping containers.
Autovol may eventually carry out a local project. For now, though, the demand in the Bay Area and Southern California is much greater and the cost savings make it more viable to coordinate in those places.
And by saving on construction and labor costs, it’s more palatable for developers.
“We talk about housing affordability,” Pill said. “How can we drive down costs to produce a product that can be rented for less money?”
The turning point for modular housing construction came in the mid-2000s. Murdock had just started Guerdon, and its first volumetric modular project was a three-story building called Cahill South in San Jose. The company was shifting away from mobile homes and toward more permanent housing.
The three-story building turned out successful. And the progress in the industry has continued since.
"Everything you see in the modular industry today,” Pill said, “that was the catalyst for it."
While people from the Cahill South team have split up among different companies, the Treasure Valley has blossomed into a hub for this work.
For now, Autovol is pumping out two modules per day, and that could increase to six as the company grows. The units nearing their completion are lined up in the factory as air conditioners and refrigerators are put in place. It could then take less than two weeks for the already-built modules to be constructed on site.
At full capacity, Murdock envisions building 2,000 modules a year. That's nothing compared to the overall demand for affordable housing, Murdock said.
To make a difference, Murdock wants to share what his company has learned. If modular building becomes more popular, more of that demand can be met.
“I'm hoping it's going to expand across our country as a way to solve affordable housing issues,” Murdock said, “and then globally.”