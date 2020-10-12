Nampa resident Larry Olmsted has voted in every election he could since 1964, when he became old enough to vote, and he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.
The Nov. 3 election is the most important election Olmsted said he has ever remembered participating in. He and his wife plan to vote early, a change from how they’ve voted in past elections.
Early voting opened Tuesday in Ada County and will start Oct. 19 in Canyon County. Early voting ends in both counties Oct. 30.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot by visiting idahovotes.gov, but the deadline is fast approaching. Voters must submit a request for an absentee ballot by 8 p.m. Oct. 23, and ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Olmsted said he voted by absentee ballot for the primary election in May, but prior to that, he has always voted on Election Day at his polling place. He said he always enjoyed speaking with poll workers and making the most out of the experience.
While Olmsted has lost count of how many elections he’s voted in, 19-year-old Sam Fuller just voted for the first time in March on the Nampa School District’s supplemental levy measure. He plans to vote for the second time in the November election.
Fuller graduated from Columbia High School in 2019 and attends Brigham Young University-Idaho online. He also works full-time as a respite care provider.
Fuller said he does not know who he plans to vote for in the presidential election, but he plans to vote on Election Day at his polling place, rather than voting early or absentee. He said he wants to be certain his vote is counted, and he doesn’t feel as confident mailing his vote in.
The Idaho Association of County Clerks wrote in an Aug. 19 news release that “absentee voting provides a safe and secure way for Idahoans to vote, and has long been used by overseas citizens and military personnel and their families.” The group went on to note that “many security measures are in place with absentee voting, including (but not limited to) reviewing ballot signatures on each returned ballot.”
Fuller’s peers have split opinions on voting. He said some of his friends are adamant about voting in every election, while others don’t vote because they feel that their vote doesn’t matter. Fuller said he understands that perspective.
Fuller voted in the levy election because he said local elections affect voters directly, but for larger elections, especially in states like Idaho that are dominated by one political party, he doesn’t feel his vote matters as much. He said he plans to vote in the presidential election because he has the opportunity to, and other people in the world don’t have that opportunity.
According to a U.S. Census report, voters 18-29 statistically have had the lowest voter turnout in presidential elections of any age group since 1980. In 2016, 46.1% of voters 18-29 participated in the election, compared to 45% in 2012. Voters 65 and older had the highest voter turnout in 2016, with 70.9%.
Both Olmsted and Fuller said they believe there will be a higher voter turnout in the November election, due to the attention on the presidential race and the emphasis on the different ways to vote.
When Olmsted turned 18, he said voting was seen as a right of passage, along with registering for the draft. He said he was also told that if he didn’t vote, he couldn’t complain about political issues.
“Well, I love to complain,” Olmsted said.
Fuller’s parents are both regular voters, and told Fuller about why voting was important, but hold different political beliefs. Fuller said his father is more conservative, and his mother is more liberal. This differed from many of his friends, who grew up in households that strongly followed one political party and felt pressured to share those opinions.
Fuller grew up more open-minded and said he doesn’t identify with a specific political party. He said he was also influenced by his AP government and AP history teacher at Columbia, Roger Doering, who looked at political issues from multiple perspectives.
“I don’t like the idea of conforming to an ideology,” Fuller said.
As a Nampa resident for the last 17 years, Olmsted said he pays close attention to city and county politics, and has seen how elections can influence his life. He mentioned Nampa’s urban renewal district as an example, which was created under former Mayor Tom Dale in 2006 and funded the construction of a public safety building and the Nampa Public Library.
Olmsted said he didn’t support the urban renewal district, and felt the two buildings should have been up for a public vote. Dale was later voted out of office in 2013 after 12 years as mayor.
“Local elections are where the rubber really hits the road,” Olmsted said.
While Olmsted said he agreed with Fuller that individual voters matter more in local elections, he still finds it important to vote in larger elections. He said he wants to know that he did his best to have his voice heard, even if the results don’t end in his favor.
“I’m just a small fish in that sea,” Olmsted said. “But dang it, I’m gonna participate.”