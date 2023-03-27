Idaho’s legislature is a citizen legislature — which means legislators only serve part time. In the Gem State, legislative sessions tend to only be about three months long. Politicians keep their day jobs, rather than spending all the time at the Capitol.
This year, the Idaho Legislature still has to pass most state budget bills, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.
“So they can’t leave until they’ve set all of those budgets … that’s probably the most mandatory thing,” Boise State University Political Scientist Stephanie Witt said. “But there are things that draw the session out.”
For example, sometimes legislators can arrive for the session with a host of new ideas. A lot of ideas for bills can slow things down. An issue generating a lot of protest or funding issues can also draw the legislative session out.
“The idea behind the citizen legislature is that you don’t want a permanent class of politicians operating year-round,” Witt said.
However, more professional legislatures tend to have more staff, Witt said. Whereas in a part-time legislature, legislators have a more limited ability to research the impacts of bills.
Legislators tend to rely on themselves or lobbyists for the potential impacts of legislation, Witt said.
There are no length requirements for the Idaho session.
A few years ago, the 2021 legislative session broke the state record for longest session. This year’s target end date was March 24, which has since passed. Even before the end date, Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, joked about it on social media as part of a baby shower post.
“Amidst the long hours of debate it was nice to step away to celebrate and take bets on which will come first — baby or sine die?” she wrote last week on Twitter.
Although there’s still some lawmaking to go, Idaho legislators have passed some bills.
Gov. Brad Little in the last few days signed a bill allowing execution by firing squad. Idaho and other states have had trouble acquiring the drugs for lethal injections. This bill allows for a firing squad as a back-up method. The Legislature also appropriated $850,000 to build a facility for such executions.
Another criminal justice bill was also signed into law. Democratic Boise Rep. Ilana Rubel’s ‘Clean Slate Act’ allows low-level offenders a process for sealing their records — if they have not committed a crime in the past five years. It only applies to certain misdemeanors.
Little also signed legislation that will eliminate the end date on the inclusion of mental injury claims in worker’s compensation for firefighters and other public safety personnel.
Some of the bills that are now laws have been more controversial.
In mid-March, Little signed a bill removing student IDs as an acceptable form of voter ID. Babe Vote and the League of Women Voters in Idaho filed a lawsuit challenging this legislation.
The governor also just recently signed a bill restricting transgender students’ ability to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.
However, on Monday Little vetoed a property tax bill that he called a “hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief.”
“This is the type of policy that we know citizens have a lot of demand for some sort of property tax reform or relief,” Boise State University Political Scientist Jaclyn Kettler said. “So is this something that the legislature will now try to revisit before they adjourn; will this be something they consider the handling in the future?”
Because there’s no length requirement, Idaho legislators on some level stay as citizen legislators because of jobs, families and the precedent of part-time lawmaking. Plus, the public starts to ask questions and pushes back when the legislative session runs long, Kettler said.
There are pros and cons to a part-time legislature. For example, a full-time legislature can have more flexibility to respond to things that come up. In 2020, some part-time legislatures weren’t called back into session by governors or didn’t have the power to call themselves back. This allowed the executive branch to make decisions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
But last November, Idahoans passed an amendment giving the legislature the power to call itself back into session.
“I think for some legislators, they want to keep the Idaho Legislature part time,” Kettler said. “I think right now, there’s just a lot of questions on how our legislature will kind of handle having that power.”