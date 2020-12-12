NAMPA — In 2015, The House Next Door got its start as a place for single mothers to pursue their educational degrees while living rent free with their children.
So far, the Nampa-based nonprofit has served 16 women and 27 children, five of whom were born while living there, according to Director and Deaconess Kathleen Tigerman.
Tigerman said the home — which stands next door to the Grace Episcopal Church on 10th Avenue South, hence its name — was created to address a communitywide need after conversations with several single mothers.
"The moms were asked, 'If you could do anything, what would you do?' And they said, 'Oh, I would love to go back to school; I'd love to finish my education degree; I'd love to finish my GED,'" Tigerman recalled. "So, when the house came for sale, the church decided to repurpose it for this idea of single moms who live together, so they have a community of support, but also a rent-free place to live in order to really focus on education."
Tigerman said church leaders soon secured a donor and several grants in order to purchase the home, launching the organization that now is in its almost sixth year.
The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining room, playroom and study room. Laundry is available on site, as is a playground in the backyard.
Tigerman said typically four families are able to stay at the house. However, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only three families have been living there to ensure each has their own floor to help mitigate any possible spread among residents. When in common spaces, masks are worn, she added.
The mother must complete an application and interview in order to be considered, said Housing Manager Cristina Vieira, who conducts a robust intake process with every candidate. Residents then are selected by The House Next Door's board members.
Tigerman said they typically receive 4-8 applications per year, conducting an average of four interviews based on those submissions. She added it generally depends on how many vacancies they have, and so far, this has led to about 2-3 new families a year.
Each woman is welcome to remain at the home until they complete their educational degree, such as a GED, undergraduate or master's program. Tigerman said they've even had mothers who have finished one degree and then worked toward completing another while staying there. The average length of stay varies from family to family, with some women staying a semester and others for several.
Tigerman said the women, many of whom are fleeing domestic violence situations, also are given instruction on life skills — like how to budget, apply for financial aid, secure child support or enroll their child in a head start program — to enable them to be independent once they leave the house.
"We just believe that by helping provide the education to the mom, it gives her tools that she needs to be self-sufficient and successful, as well as a step up to a higher-paying job, which has benefits for the community as well," Tigerman said.
"The lower-wage employment that people without education command is not keeping up with the cost of housing in this area, and so, we are able to help them bridge that gap from just treading water or not even quite treading water to getting ahead," Vieira added. "That's nearly impossible to do unless you have some form of support. … We're in the business of changing lives, and we do it not in great numbers of people, but in deep impact on small numbers of people. It's a really powerful thing to see that transformation."
Tigerman said the organization participates in various fundraising events to be able to provide the rent-free living for the families, along with food, toiletries, clothing and other needs they may have. The biggest fundraising source is Avenues for Hope, which supports housing nonprofits in Idaho. This campaign, which requires a minimum donation of $25, began Friday and continues until Dec. 31.
Tigerman said they hope to raise $40,000 and have at least 126 donors to surpass last year's totals. She added if this were to occur, they also would receive a $500 prize as a result.
The money raised will go directly toward housing existing and future families at the home. Tigerman said it allows the nonprofit to maintain the actual structure of the house as well, and a portion of this year's funds will be used to offset the cost of a new roof.
In the future, Vieira and Tigerman, both of whom work part time for the nonprofit, said they hope to eventually secure additional housing for more families, including a place for single fathers trying to pursue an education to live, given the success they've seen with the mothers. They typically receive about 2-3 inquiries a year from single fathers, wishing there was a similar place for their families.
"I think this place is really transformational. I see women who come in and their bodies are just in that state of fight or flight," Vieira said. "By the time they leave, you can see it in their countenance, they've exhaled; they've figured what they need to be able to do or what they're doing in order to kind of fend for themselves."
"And with that, they leave with this new sense of self-confidence and self-esteem that they can make in the world — and that they can do it by themselves," Tigerman added. "That's why we're here."
Those wishing to donate to the Avenues for Hope campaign can contribute at avenuesforhope.org/organizations/the-house-next-door. More information about The House Next Door, including the application link, also can be found at thehousenextdoornampa.org.