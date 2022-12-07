The city of Boise has the largest geothermal energy system in the nation — and it has room to grow.
The system resides in Boise’s downtown core, said Boise Public Works Director Steve Burgos. And while it is expensive to build new pipeline out to other areas, there are a number of buildings downtown with geothermal piping close by that are not yet connected, he said.
“One of our initiatives is going to be to start going out and talking to those businesses (in the downtown core), getting an understanding of when they’re going to be making HVAC improvements,” Burgos said, “and getting ahead of that to say, ‘before you make that decision, can we frame up an option for you?’”
Burgos shared the plans during a discussion on Wednesday about how different Idaho entities are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to buffer against climate change. St. Luke’s organized the event, and the city of Boise, Boise State University, and Idaho Power participated.
“There is no one solution to climate change, but there are thousands of them, and every one of us can do our part to make a difference,” said Dr. Ethan Sims, a St. Luke’s emergency room physician who helped moderate the event, which was held in person and streamed online.
City of Boise
The city of Boise has a goal to use 100% clean energy by 2030, and to be carbon neutral by 2025, Burgos said. For the larger community, the city’s goal is 100% clean energy by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050, he said.
In enacting such goals, the city’s government is committed to putting the onus on itself first, he said.
To that end, the city of Boise developed a climate action roadmap and priorities that are focused on reducing energy emissions while also proactively readying systems and the community for the effects of climate change expected to be felt in the area, Burgos said.
The city’s government saw a 21% year-over-year reduction in carbon emissions from 2020 to 2021, Burgos said. One of the biggest energy needs the city has is for its water renewal facilities, he said.
The community at large saw a 3% year-over-year reduction in carbon emissions in the same period, he said.
“When you think about the growth that has been happening in the city, that’s a really good story,” Burgos said of the 3% reduction.
Another initiative is converting the city’s garbage and recycling collection vehicles, operated by Republic Services, to all-electric. Electric trucks in the fleet have performed very well so far, returning from their routes with 20-25% battery leftover, he said.
On the resilience side, the city has a new water renewal facility pilot project beginning soon, as previously reported, and plans to restore sections of the Boise River to bolster trout habitat and support healthy temperature ranges, he said.
Idaho Power
Between 2010 and 2020, the cost of battery storage technology declined by 85%, said Adam Richins, vice president and operating officer of Idaho Power. That shift is one reason Idaho Power believes its goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2045 is achievable, he said.
One problem that the company wants to solve is how to supply clean energy to customers when little of it is generated between 8 p.m. and midnight, he said. Lithium ion batteries have about a four-hour span and could store and release clean energy generated earlier in the day to help fill that gap, Richins said.
The company currently sports a diverse energy portfolio, including 40-50% of its power coming from hydropower and about 20% from wind and solar, he said. Nationally, just 7% of power comes from hydropower, and 12% from other renewable sources, according to Richins.
But to achieve its 2045 goal, there needs to be more investment in transmission lines to move power where it is generated to where it is needed, he said. The region already has access to some hydropower energy generated from the Columbia River Basin through such lines, Richins said. It could potentially access even more if transmission lines were built to bring in wind power generated in Wyoming, or solar power generated in the southwest during the winter, he said.
Over the summer, the company released a study proposing to cut its export credit rate for rooftop solar power generators who contribute excess energy back to the grid, as previously reported. Opponents of the move testified at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission hearing in November that doing so would discourage the installation of rooftop solar. The company said it supports “fair prices for all customers,” as previously reported.
Boise State University
Boise State University recently finalized its sustainability action plan and is getting ready to release it, said Suzy Arnette, executive director of the school’s environmental, health, safety and sustainability division.
Some initiatives already in place include competing for research grants that provide funding for technology to address aspects of climate change, such as new battery storage mechanisms, Arnette said.
The university is in the process of designing its first LEED-certified building, and is taking steps to reduce and electrify its campus vehicle fleet, Arnette said. They are also working to reduce waste, she said. Students have asked that more education about sustainability and climate be included integrated into the school’s curriculum, she said.
The university’s goal is to be carbon neutral no later than 2050, Arnette said.
St. Luke’s
St. Luke’s recognizes that the effects of climate change will pose extra challenges to health systems, said Dr. David McCluskey, a general surgeon at the health system’s Wood River location. Some of those effects might include temperature-related illness and death, water-related illness and death, air quality impacts, vector-borne diseases, and mental health challenges, McCluskey said.
Some of the ways the health system is addressing these is looking at how to reduce energy use and identify renewable energy opportunities in its facilities, engaging in supply chain sustainability efforts, improving air quality in its buildings, and encouraging methods of alternative transportation and virtual meetings to reduce emissions, he said.