Geothermal energy

A sign, on a former firehouse at the corner of Idaho and Sixth streets in downtown Boise, highlights the fact that the building is heated by geothermal energy, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The city of Boise has the largest geothermal energy system in the nation.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Boise has the largest geothermal energy system in the nation — and it has room to grow.

The system resides in Boise’s downtown core, said Boise Public Works Director Steve Burgos. And while it is expensive to build new pipeline out to other areas, there are a number of buildings downtown with geothermal piping close by that are not yet connected, he said.

Boise Energy

A gauge, in the mechanical room beneath Boise City Hall, keeps track of the number of gallons of geothermal water used to heat the building. The city of Boise has the largest geothermal energy system in the nation.
Boise Geothermal

Insulated pipes, in the mechanical room beneath Boise City Hall, carry geothermal water, used in heating, in and out of the building.
Geothermal energy

A sign, posted on the entrance to City Hall in downtown Boise, notes that the building is heated by geothermal energy, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

