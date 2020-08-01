Movies and show times Saturday — Sunday at The Flicks
“Summerland” 12:20, 2:35, 4:45, 7:00, 9:10
“Jaws” 1:30, 4:30, 7:30
“The Fight” 12:45, 2:55, 5:05, 7:10, 9:15
“A White, White Day” 12:25, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05
“Relic” 9:20
“Summerland:” Gemma Arterton stars as a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she finds she is to adopt a young London evacuee she is resistant. (PG)
“The Fight:” An inspiring insider look at how important battles are fought and the legal gladiators on the front lines fighting them. (PG-13)
“Jaws:” When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. (PG)
“A White, White Day:” Iceland’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film was directed by Hlynur Palmason and stars Ingvar Sigurdsson as a widower who becomes obsessed with finding the truth about his wife’s lover and a connection to her tragic accident. (NR) Icelandic with English Subtitles
“Relic:” Three generations of women are drawn into the grandmother’s dementia in this thriller set in the wooded countryside near Melbourne. (R)
More information is at theflicksboise.com.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Kuna — K-Town flea market, 9 a.m., Farm Estates Park, 1450 N. Massey Ave.
Meridian — Red Cross Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Nampa — Beginning Racquetball, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Honey for your soul I Aromatherapy & Emotions, 11 a.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. 8th St.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Caldwell — Blues on Indian Creek, 7 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Garden City — A Tasty Duo, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In, “The Jungle Book” (live action) 9:35 p.m., “Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens” 11:35 p.m. Gates open 8:30 p.m.
Canceled Events
Please note the 2020 Water Lantern Festival, scheduled for Saturday at Julia Davis Park, has been moved to 2021. All tickets sold have been moved to that date. More information is available on the Facebook page.
Get Involved
Plato’s Closet is hosting a fundraiser now through Aug. 8 to provide high-quality school clothing for homeless Treasure Valley teens. The local teen clothing store has committed to matching customer donations dollar for dollar during these two weeks, and the proceeds will ensure that children in the Teen Program at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries have everything they need to start the school year strong. To participate in the Plato’s Closet back-to-school fundraiser, customers can choose to either round up their purchase to the next dollar or donate any dollar amount of their choice. Donations can be made at Plato’s Closet at 8017 W. Franklin Road, Boise.