When zoning laws prioritize low density, as Boise’s do now, there are more land use restrictions on things like apartments and tall buildings.
That becomes a problem when a city is growing or there’s a shock in demand, because the supply side doesn’t respond, according to Rafael Ribas, Boise State University assistant professor of economics.
Part of the goal of the zoning code is to encourage more missing middle housing. But there’s more to the economics of zoning than just supply and demand. Long-standing building patterns that discourage density and pandemic-era real estate speculation catering to more-profitable investments are also factors that need to be addressed if new zoning goals are to be met.
Land use restrictions cause speculation in real estate, such as, listing a property on Airbnb or a similar short-term rental website. It’s easy to create a profitable real estate bubble in those conditions, he said.
“I’d say since the financial crisis in 2008, there there was a lot of speculation in real estate, which basically said that a lot of properties (are) being used as a second properties for homeowners or just to speculate in the market or for example, to lease the property to Airbnb,” Ribas said.
When the supply doesn’t respond to the demand, investing in existing real estate becomes more profitable than just owning one home, he said.
“It’s not necessarily always about supply and demand. ... And that’s not actually the main reason why housing is unaffordable, not only in Boise but in most cities worldwide,” Ribas said. “The main reason is because there’s a lot of room for speculation in real estate.”
In Boise, many home price jumps happened during COVID-19, when construction was impacted by the pandemic, rather than the zoning code.
But there was also an increase in remote work — which made investing in short-term rentals more attractive to cater to people who were working remotely and spending time in different areas of the country, including Boise, Ribas said.
As many as 20% of Ada County homes are owned by someone other than the primary homeowner, BoiseDev reported in 2021. And at least 400 single-family homes are owned by out-of-state investors, according to a BoiseDev report from September 2022.
Part of the goal of the zoning code rewrite is to change long-standing development patterns in Boise.
“Those (old) ordinances allowed one thing, which was low density, spreading of development across the landscape, and the construction of highways to support that. We’ve learned that that doesn’t work,” Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane previously told the Idaho Press. “We’ve learned that we’ve got to do it differently.”
But is new construction the answer to affordability?
There’s concern from the community that the city’s affordable housing plan won’t work.
“Affordable housing results are not certain,” one person said during the Boise Planning & Zoning Commission’s hearings on the zoning code rewrite.
“Remember affordable units are only provided by developers and builders wishing to receive an incentive. They are not required,” said another.
“If high-density housing resulted in affordable, affordability apartments in Boise would now be affordable and we all know they are not. New construction is naturally more expensive to rent than existing apartments,” a third added.
“Affordable housing should not be a number above 100% area median income.”
Although the goal of the code is not to build expensive homes, some of the Boiseans at the hearings bring up an interesting question: Boise lacks supply. But if you build more homes, even at high prices, does that additional supply bring overall costs down?
“Any increase in supply will necessarily drop the level of house price,” Ribas said. “If you don’t build those properties, you end up putting more pressure on all the other properties available in the market.”
The goal of the zoning code rewrite is to build missing middle housing. In the sections related to incentives, the proposed code defines affordability in the lowest density zones as up to 80% area median income for rental units and up to 120% area median income if it’s a for-sale property.
“You’re not making millions and can afford anything and you’re not in public housing,” Keane said. “It’s that middle income area that’s so hard sometimes for the market to produce housing for and, again, that’s where zoning can help.”
A four person household earning 80% of area median income would make $67,350 a year. Assuming two children are in the household, that means the adults each make about $33,675 a year, or about $16 an hour.
For the R-2 and R-3 zones, which are higher density, projects with five or more units have to make at least 25% of them affordable to those earning up to 60% of the area median income.
The same affordability standard applies to multi-family dwellings in the MX-3 zone, a mixed use district that will be along busy corridors like State Street, Vista Avenue and Fairview Avenue, as well as MX-4, which is intended to be transit-oriented.
The different incentives available include exceeding the height limit or no parking requirements in MX-4, the transit zone, and in other zones, the ability to do less off-street parking and go higher density than normal.
With the parking incentives, the goal is to lower the price of housing through lowering the costs for developers.
“The purpose of that is because we know that parking is expensive to provide,” Keane said. “There’s a direct relationship between the amount of parking that you have to provide and the cost of the housing.”
However, Ribas said the incentives may not work. He said artificially lowering the price of certain properties could make other households pay the price. He also said that the incentives could segregate low-income and high-income households.
“What you want in a modern city are neighborhoods which have an equal share of low income and high income households,” Ribas said. “What we know in terms of how affordable housing policies that can create that share is basically instead of giving subsidies to developers, you should give the actual subsidies to the households to basically to afford properties in high income neighborhoods.”
The city already devotes public dollars to support lower income residents, a spokesperson said. The spokesperson said vouchers, a.k.a subsidies to households, are a separate issue and an important tool but not the only solution.
“Our zoning code incentives are seeking to incentivize developers to create housing that is affordable to households at or below 80-120% (area median income), something the market is not naturally producing at this time,” the spokesperson said. “Boiseans who are making these income levels are our service workers, teachers, health care workers etc. that are being priced out of Boise.”
In the end, Ribas said you have to allow the city to grow vertically and raise the density.
“Zoning laws are important,” Ribas said. “We need zoning laws.”