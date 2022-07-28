...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. "The Daily Show" stopped in Boise to film a segment about the Greater Idaho movement.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah sent correspondent Ronny Chieng to downtown Boise to ask residents the hard questions, like “would you guys be OK with having to drive an extra six hours for legal weed?”
Chieng was sent by the Comedy Central show to investigate the Greater Idaho movement. The movement’s stated goal is to have parts of the more-rural and conservative eastern Oregon join Idaho, leaving behind the more-populated and liberal part of the state.
“No, that doesn’t sound good,” a woman said to Chieng, about driving the extra distance for legal recreational marijuana.
“At that point you might as well drive to Mexico and get some fresh cocaine,” Chieng replied.
The video is full of humorous moments, like when Chieng narrated his journey to “downtown – uh – Idaho.”
But leaders of the movement have been working on their case for at least two years. Several Oregon counties have voted on whether to explore moving the border, with at least two counties rejecting ballot measures and nine others voting in favor of studying the issue.
However, the movement is unlikely to succeed, according to an expert quoted in the show.
The segment aired on Wednesday's episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The full episode can be seen on Comedy Central's website.