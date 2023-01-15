Smoking Bars

The face of a devil, with a cigar clinched in his teeth, looks down from the sign outside Slick's Bar in Nampa. Multiple cities in the Treasure Valley have tried to ban smoking in public places, like bars, and have met with limited success.

 Sydney Kidd/Idaho Press

Idaho has plenty of battlegrounds where people argue about government regulations and how much control the state should give local municipalities. But one of the more surprising battlegrounds is smoking tobacco, including whether or not people should be able to smoke inside public places like bars.

Multiple cities in the Treasure Valley have tried, and failed, to ban smoking in different areas. Eagle failed to ban smoking in bars in 2009, Meridian and Garden City in the 2010s, and Nampa failed in its smoking ban in 2019. But Boise succeeded, which has left some concerned their city isn’t far behind.

