BOISE — On Wednesday, five police officers were honored with the Idaho Medal of Honor, the highest recognition granted by the state to law enforcement officers, firefighting professionals and emergency medical service providers.

Four of the men selected are from the Pocatello City Police Department and one was selected from the Heyburn Police Department.

Idaho Medal of Honor ceremony

Gov. Brad Little places the Idaho Medal of Honor around the neck of Sgt. Cole Kuta, with the Heyburn Police Department, during a ceremony Wednesday at the state Capitol. 
Idaho Medal of Honor ceremony

Gov. Brad Little shakes the hand of Demetrius Amos, with the Pocatello City Police Department, after awarding him the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony Wednesday at the state Capitol.

