BOISE — When Shiva Rajbhandari was summoned to the principal’s office, the Boise High School student was not expecting a reprimand.
After repeated attempts by him and other students to convince the district’s board of trustees to craft a plan for clean energy use, the administration scolded Rajbhandari for going around administrative officials, Rajbhandari said. He and his peers had not received a response from the board, he said.
It was a pivotal moment in Rajbhandari’s decision to run for a seat on the school board in the Sept. 6 election this year. He made the official announcement at a press conference at Boise High School Tuesday afternoon.
If elected, he would be the first student representative to serve on the board.
“I think the most important thing to me is representation, is school boards recognizing that actually, they do exist to serve students,” Rajbhandari said.
Rajbhandari is a rising senior at Boise High School. Because he turns 18 in August, he is eligible for the school board election on Sept. 6. Rajbhandari will be challenging Steve Schmidt, who was appointed to the board in November 2021, according to a press release from Rajbhandari’s campaign.
Schmidt was endorsed by the Boise School District Parents’ Association, the release said.
The association’s Facebook group description says, “With regards to COVID protocol, we believe that parents and staff should choose which precautions are taken for their own children and/or themselves. I.E. Parents/staff should choose whether or not to mask their children/themselves and which activities they participate in, rather than the district mandating masks or restricting activities.”
Rajbhandari has been active in various local advocacy efforts. As part of the Idaho Climate Justice League, Rajbhandari helped push the district to adopt a sustainability plan, including a move to clean energy, the release said. However, the group expressed disappointment that the commitment did not include a more definitive timeline for implementing needed changes, according to reporting from Idaho Matters and Boise Public Radio.
Rajbhandari is a proponent of education about climate change, and persuaded actress and climate activist Jane Fonda to fund him and eight other students to take a Boise State University class on the subject. He is also the youth engagement coordinator for the Idaho Conservation League, according to his campaign website.
On Tuesday, Rajbhandari highlighted his interest in putting in place policy to slow climate change if elected.
“Energy is the district’s second-largest expense after teacher and staff salaries, so by making common sense cuts, we could save up to 50% on energy costs and reinvest that in our schools and communities, such as mental health services,” he said.
In addition to climate advocacy, Rajbhandari has also worked with the group March for Our Lives, a student-led group that is part of a national movement proposing legislation prioritizing mental health and gun safety.
If elected to the seat, Rajbhandari would serve a two-year term. His priorities for improving mental health include pushing back school start times to past 8:30 a.m., which is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for middle schools and high schools. He would also like to increase school funding, in part so that more school psychologists can be hired, he said.
Rajbhandari said it would be impossible for him to be the sole voice of students in the district, and wants to encourage more student participation in board affairs.
“How can we get students to attend school board meetings?” Rajbhandari asked. “How can we get students to talk with their school board officials?”
Sam Sandmire will serve as Rajbhandari’s campaign treasurer. Sandmire worked as Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s campaign treasurer, and has advocated for initiatives to expand Medicaid, and is a proponent of the Quality Education Act, an initiative to expand public school funding. Rajbhandari has advocated for that initiative, too.
Sandmire said she first met Rajbhandari when he was 12, and has been impressed with his efforts, including testifying in the Idaho Legislature against voter suppression bills and training peers how to do the same.
“So is Shiva prepared to be a school board trustee?” Sandmire said. “Yes. Shiva is knowledgeable. He’s committed, and yes, he is prepared to be a voting voice for students on the Boise School Board.”