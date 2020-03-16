The Ada County Jails has plans in place in case staff at those facilities do have to deal with a case of COVID-19 in the buildings.
If an inmate is booked into the Ada County Jail with flu-like symptoms and say they may have the coronavirus, or if they have traveled recently to a highly-infected area, they will be given a mask and placed into a holding room with negative pressure, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. In the negative pressure rooms, air is not pumped in, but it’s filtered and sucked out, according to the release.
After that, nurses in the jail will complete a medical assessment of the inmate. If the person has a fever of 100.4 or higher and shows symptoms of respiratory illness, the nurse will contact the jail’s on-call medical provider and Central District Health to determine the best course of action, according to the blog post. That response would include testing as soon as possible.
It’s the same process the jail staff would use if an inmate already in one of the dorms began to show symptoms as well.
If the jail had multiple inmates showing symptoms and no available community beds, there are plans on place to designate certain portions of the jail as quarantine zones. Jail staff would also designate certain areas for inmates with high risk factors, such as chronic illness, those who are elderly or pregnant, and those with compromised immune systems.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s Court Services Bureau will also work closely with officials form the 4th District Court on the possible expansion of pretrial release services and alternative sentencing, if the coronavirus become especially pervasive, according to the release.
The jail’s medical staff and its detention deputies have access to personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and eye protection, in case they do need to interact with a person who has COVID-19, which is the disease the coronavirus causes.
“We have a decision matrix on how to monitor employees who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, based on several factors, like if the employee was wearing (personal protection equipment) or not or how close they got to the infected person, where we would determine if we needed to send that employee home for a 14-day evaluation or have them stay at work,” according to the blog post. “We also have worst-case scenario plans on how our jail staff could operate with staff reductions up to 40% at any time.”
As of Friday night, the Ada County Courthouse has been closed to the general public because of concerns about the coronavirus’ spread. But attorneys, jurors, victims, victim support staff, parties, county personnel and judges are all permitted to enter the building. That means Ada County Sheriff’s deputies are still transporting people from the jail to the courthouse so they can appear in court, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the office.