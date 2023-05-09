Support Local Journalism


Hundreds of bicycles line the aisles at Boise Bicycle Project’s warehouse, shown here on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

In the seven months Nina Pienaar has worked for the Boise Bicycle Project, she has cranked the organization’s advocacy efforts into high gear.

The organization, whose goal is to make Boise the bicycle capital of America, hired Pienaar as its bicycle advocacy director last fall with funds raised during Idaho Gives, a weeklong, statewide campaign to raise money for state nonprofits. Pienaar has spearheaded the organization’s mobile bike repair program, traveling to schools to repair students’ bikes and learn which areas can be made more bike-friendly.

Nina Pienaar is the director of bicycle advocacy for the Boise Bicycle Project, photographed in the organization's workshop on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Various tools are hung from pegboards in the workshop at Boise Bicycle Project for mechanics to repair used bikes, photographed on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Refurbished bicycles for children on shown on display at Boise Bicycle Project on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

