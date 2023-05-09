In the seven months Nina Pienaar has worked for the Boise Bicycle Project, she has cranked the organization’s advocacy efforts into high gear.
The organization, whose goal is to make Boise the bicycle capital of America, hired Pienaar as its bicycle advocacy director last fall with funds raised during Idaho Gives, a weeklong, statewide campaign to raise money for state nonprofits. Pienaar has spearheaded the organization’s mobile bike repair program, traveling to schools to repair students’ bikes and learn which areas can be made more bike-friendly.
Pienaar also began a bike advocacy committee that regularly draws 30 attendees to public meetings to speak on road improvements that could make cyclists safer.
The 2023 Idaho Gives concluded last week, with donors once again showing support for Boise Bicycle Project. The organization ranked second in the state for its donations — behind The Peregrine Fund and just ahead of Advocates for the West — pulling in $102,719.
Of that, $50,000 was donated by a single anonymous donor who also matched funding last year, said Jimmy Hallyburton, the organization’s executive director.
TRAFFIC GARDEN HELPS KIDS HONE CYCLING SKILLSThis year, the funding will be used to continue the organization’s various advocacy areas, as well as funding the installation of a traffic garden — a section of blacktop painted with road features where children can hone their cycling and traffic safety skills, Pienaar said.
The organization is hoping to locate underutilized pavement in a park or school to paint the garden and is coordinating with the Boise School District and the Parks and Recreation Department for recommendations, Pienaar said.
As a preschooler, Pienaar remembers her classmates avidly practicing their cycling skills at their school’s traffic garden, which was a temporary one made from materials such as wooden blocks and string.
“I definitely remember being excited about it, and my classmates as well,” she said. “We spent hours riding and changing the role between who gets to ride and who is the traffic marshal.”
Ideally, Pienaar envisions a traffic garden in every neighborhood.
IDENTIFYING CYCLISTS’ NEEDS While many cycling-related road improvements tend to happen in Boise’s wealthier neighborhoods, there are other neighborhoods with great need, Hallyburton said. But identifying that need can be difficult.
That is where Pienaar’s work comes in — when she travels to different schools for mobile bike repair, she can have conversations with kids and adults about where it does not feel as safe to ride, as well as about desired road improvements, such as a four-way stop or a sidewalk. She is hoping to build a map of potential improvements that can be presented to decision-makers. (Though Pienaar has some mapping skills herself, community members with GIS mapping experience are strongly encouraged to reach out to the organization to volunteer their time to build a user-friendly map.)
So far, the organization has focused its efforts at schools with a large percentage of students who get free or reduced-price lunch, Hallyburton said. The free and reduced lunch program serves students whose families are in poverty.
“(The areas around those schools) almost always see underinvestment, and they are usually located around busier streets as well,” Hallyburton said, noting that those areas tend to have the worst cycling and walking conditions.
For students in those areas, their family may not own a car, or their parents may have one car that they share for work, and may be unable to take their children to school, he said. Providing students with bicycle transportation and advocating for road improvements are two of the organization’s primary missions.
“We find that when you make bicycle infrastructure better in our most underserved areas, it tends to have a positive effect on the areas that have better infrastructure to begin with because you’re creating a bigger, broader network,” Hallyburton said.
The organization’s work is innately tied into Vision Zero: the idea of working toward elimination of traffic deaths and severe injuries, according to the Vision Zero Network’s website.
“That is very difficult to achieve,” Pienaar said. “We’re always going to see road traffic deaths, and that’s just something that happens. But we can minimize that through safer streets, road traffic calming, and the way we design our streets.”
EXPANDING BICYCLE NETWORKSafer cycling conditions can also be created by building pathways just for bikes and pedestrians. Boise Bicycle Project sees the Boise River Greenbelt as just the start. The Treasure Valley has a vast network of irrigation canals that radiate outward from the river. One of the organization’s projects is developing relationships with irrigation companies to transform land alongside canals into pathways.
“If we were able to do that, it it would really create an extensive safe bicycle network across Caldwell, Nampa, Eagle … you could ride from downtown Boise to Nampa downtown and not touch a car road,” she said.