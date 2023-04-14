BOISE — The first week of witness testimony in Lori Vallow's murder trial wrapped up Friday at the Ada County Courthouse.
The court first heard from Chandler Police Detective Nate Duncan, who resumed his testimony from the day before. It also heard from Zulema Pastenes — the wife of Lori’s brother Alex Cox.
Lori has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband Chad Daybell.
MESSAGES REVEAL BROKEN HEARTS AND SCHEMING MINDS
The state questioned Duncan about a series of emails from Lori Vallow's iCloud accounts and the iCloud account of Charles Vallow, her late husband, on dates throughout 2019. There were six different phone numbers associated with Lori’s accounts.
Duncan testified about a series of texts and emails Charles sent Lori on June 29, 2019. Charles had found out about Lori’s affair with Chad. The messages indicated that Charles became suspicious about the affair after reading an email Lori sent to Chad from an account set up under the name of “Karen Walker” in which she posed as Charles and was inquiring about Chad coming to Arizona to discuss ghostwriting a book for him.
Charles threatened Lori that he was going to take J.J. back to Houston with him.
“I will NOT let him be a party to your apostasy,” he wrote.
He also told her that her “game is up,” and that he was going to tell Tammy Daybell about the affair. Lori Vallow told him Tammy Daybell wouldn’t believe him because she was Lori Vallow’s friend; Charles Vallow rejected this idea.
On June 30, 2019, Charles sent another message to Lori. This one was more raw. He told Lori that she didn’t care but that he wanted to tell her how he felt about the situation. He used phrases like “it just keeps killing me,” “lying has become second nature to you,” and “you have destroyed me. I’ve never been lower in my life.” He told her that he’d been entirely faithful to her since the day they had met and that she owed him an apology.
Not only did Charles tell Lori he knew about the affair, he also wrote Daybell telling him either he or Lori needed to tell Charles what was going on or he would expose it for all to see. Charles also asked him, “does your wife know that you have several of Lori’s dance videos? Explain how that is in any way appropriate.” Daybell did not respond.
Charles sent two emails to Tammy Daybell, one to her personal account and one to her work account, in an attempt to alert her of the affair. Charles wrote, “it’s devastating I know but the truth needs to be shown.” Duncan said it was unclear if Tammy Daybell had read these messages.
Messages from Lori’s iCloud accounts were also shown to the jurors. There were messages exchanged between her and her brother discussing getting “rid” of “Ned.” Ned is one of the names of the demons that Lori and others said had possessed Charles.
On July 9, 2019, two days before Charles was shot and killed by Cox, Lori wrote to her brother: “I’m going to need you to stay close to me the next couple days. I need to come get the stuff at your house tomorrow and secure it ... It’s all coming to a head this week. I will be like nephi I am told ! And so will you ??”
Nephi is a Book of Mormon prophet who slayed a wicked man named Laban so he could obtain scriptures for his people. The book of scripture says Nephi didn't want to kill Laban but was commanded by God to do so.
There were several messages Duncan read which were sent to Daybell from one of Lori's phone numbers on the morning of July 11, 2019, right before Charles' murder, but they were only on the device she used. There was no record of it on the iCloud account. But according to Duncan, this is not uncommon.
On July 18, 2019, Lori texted Chad saying Charles' life insurance company told her she was not the beneficiary of his policy and she would not be getting the money.
Chad replied “Wow that’s terrible,” and told Lori “it will be interesting if it got changed after he had two bullets in his chest.”
Lori told Chad she will still be getting “4000 a month from SS.”
Lori told others because she and Charles had been married for more than 10 years, she received Social Security benefits after his death.
On Oct. 19, 2019, two people texted Lori at two different times of day about the news of Tammy Daybell’s death. Lori responded as if she was just being told the news each time.
Lori also texted her adult son Colby Ryan on Nov. 22, 2019, telling him that Tylee Ryan should be sending him some money via Venmo soon. Tylee Ryan was last seen alive on Sept. 8, 2019.
ZULEMA AND ALEX’S RELATIONSHIP
Cox is a central figure in Lori's murder case. He shot Charles and claimed self defense, his phone’s GPS location can be traced to the burial sites on Chad Daybell’s property of J.J. and Tylee on the nights they went missing, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and multiple people have spoken to his role as Lori's protector. Pastenes, the woman who married Cox a few weeks before his death in 2019, gave some insight into their relationship and some of Cox’s final words.
Pastenes, who was a very active member of Daybell’s cult-like religious group, had been around Cox multiple times. Their first date was after Cox had shot Charles and before Cox moved to Rexburg. She told the prosecution she was asking Alex how he was doing after shooting a person and was trying to know if he was OK.
She told the court that Alex replied, “Zulema, he was a zombie.”
Chad and Lori taught their followers that people could have their spirits pushed out of their bodies by demons and become possessed. They called these people zombies. Zulema said Cox believed their teachings "more than anyone else" and that he believed everything Lori told him.
Pastenes described Cox as “funny” and said they had a lot of fun together. They got engaged in November of 2019 and spent Thanksgiving together with her family. She said at one point Chad and Lori stopped responding to Cox’s messages and attempts to get into contact with them. This angered Cox.
“Can you believe they are being such jerks after how much I have helped them?” he allegedly told Pastenes.
At one point Melanie Gibb, who Lori told at one point to tell police J.J. was staying with her, called Pastenes distraught.
She told Pastenes she felt that J.J. and Tylee were missing and she didn’t know what happened to them. She said she felt the group had been deceived by Chad and Lori and that something was wrong.
Pastenes said her response was “utter confusion” and that she didn’t know how to process that information.
“I was very distraught and confused,” Pastenes told the prosecution.
Pastenes said when she asked Alex about it he was very quiet and not his usual self. Pastenes continued to pressure him to tell her what was going on with Tammy Daybell, Tylee and J.J., and he told her, "I think I am being their fall guy" and "Zulema, either I am a man of God or I am not."
He died the next day on Dec. 12, 2019.
CASTINGS
Pastenes also gave insights into the “castings'' the group performed on people they deemed to be zombies. The term casting was in reference to some of the miracles Jesus Christ performed in the New Testament in which he would cast out devils from people who were afflicted. Originally, Pastenes said, this is what Lori taught her friends was how you got rid of the demons that had turned people into zombies.
Pastenes said the first casting she participated in was on Charles around April 2019. She told the prosecution that Lori had the group gather in a circle and hold hands. Each member had a different task to perform as part of the casting — Zulema’s was “fire.” After everyone did their part, she said Lori would “seal” the casting, or make it official.
Then Lori would call Chad to see if it worked. Each time they were told a casting worked, they were later told that a stronger demon had entered into the zombie’s body during a special two-minute window it had to do so.
The group was told the only way to prevent the binding was to protect the body by using water, burning it with fire, binding it or dismembering it. J.J.’s body was found bound with layers of duct tape. Tylee’s body was dismembered and burned. Pastenes said the burning option was a spiritual burning, not a physical one.
During cross examination, the defense asked Zulema if she believed these teachings. She said she did, but her beliefs have since changed. The defense asked her if she thought the castings and the teachings were evil.
“There are two children that have died and a mother of five who have died, I would consider that evil, yes sir,” Pastenes said.
She said she believed the deaths were the direct results of Chad and Lori's efforts.
Pastenes will take the stand again when Lori Vallow’s trial resumes Tuesday.