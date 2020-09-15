BOISE — A Texas man will serve at least two years in prison after stalking a woman for months and sending her text messages from between 20 and 30 phone numbers.
A 4th District Court judge on Monday sentenced Carl Mitchell, 28, to up to five years in prison, although he will be eligible for parole after two years, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Police arrested Mitchell in May, and prosecutors charged him with malicious injury to property, felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor second-degree stalking.
The charges stem from Mitchell’s behavior toward a woman he had a brief relationship with, according to the release. Between April and May, he contacted her hundreds of times from up to 30 different phone numbers, recorded her phone conversations with other people, and monitored her with a security camera system, according to the release. He also keyed her car while she was staying at a hotel, which is why prosecutors charged him with malicious injury to property.
In July, Mitchell pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness and second-degree stalking. The malicious injury to property charge was dismissed.