A Texas man died early Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash just south of Lake Lowell.

Odlanyer Angulo, 34, of Von Ormy, Texas, was driving a 2009 Mercedes GL350 on Lewis Lane near Farner Road in Canyon County, according to Idaho State Police. At about 1:45 a.m., police believe Angulo went through the Farner Road intersection and lost control of the vehicle. It went off the south side of the road, into a field, and struck a small excavator there, according to the release.

Angulo died at the scene of the crash, according to the release. The Idaho State Police are still investigating the incident.

