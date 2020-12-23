CALDWELL — Residents will now have access to an additional Terry Reilly Health Services clinic in Caldwell, which opened its doors earlier this month on Cleveland Boulevard.
The four-story Cleveland Square structure has a full-service clinic on the first floor and affordable senior housing on the top three floors.
The project is a partnership between Terry Reilly and Cleveland Square LP, Terry Reilly spokeswoman Melissa Barkell said.
The housing portion has 50 apartments for individuals and families age 55 and older; units include studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms. Applications are currently being accepted, and units are filling quickly.
The 18,000-square-foot clinic includes 16 exam rooms, a lab, X-ray, eight dental stations, two counseling offices, group rooms and more. Terry Reilly provides a sliding scale fee for patients in need, including those who are uninsured.
The new clinic is projected to reach an additional 3,055 patients in the Caldwell community within the first two years of opening.
The apartment units also will help provide relief, Barkell said, because there is affordable housing shortage in the area. Once the units are filled, individuals wishing to live there can ask to be placed on a waiting list.
The Housing Company, which manages the units, did not immediately respond to requests for information Wednesday about rent ranges and eligibility requirements, such as a possible income limit.
The Terry Reilly clinic at 2005 Arlington Ave. in Caldwell will remain open for behavioral health services. The 7,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2006, serves an average of 4,000 people per year.
However, Barkell said the increased demand for health care prompted the creation and opening of the new clinic on Cleveland Boulevard.