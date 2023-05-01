Twenty former tenants of the Cambridge Square Apartments in east Boise are suing Commercial Northwest Property Management after the heat stopped working and they were given three days to move out.
The lawsuit, filed in April, alleges that Northwest Commercial was negligent, breached its contracts twice, violated Idaho Code, violated the Idaho Consumer Protection Act and both intentionally and negligently inflicted emotional distress.
“Defendants made money and, on information and belief, profits off of Plaintiffs by covenanting them to provide them and their families with healthy and safe homes for them to live in,” the lawsuit says. “Yet Defendant intentionally or recklessly failed to maintain even the most basic essentials of those homes: water and heat.”
A representative of Commercial Northwest Property Management was not immediately available to comment.
The lawsuit alleges that the Cambridge apartments had experienced significant problems with heat, water and hot water for years.
On March 1, the lawsuit says, the tenants were served with a 30-day notice to vacate, which the lawsuit alleged had “no valid or legal basis under the lease agreements or Idaho law.” On March 9, the notice to vacate was rescinded, it says.
But the next day at 6 p.m., tenants were informed that the heat had been “permanently disrupted,” and the lease agreements were canceled immediately.
The tenants were told to leave and return their keys by Monday — three days after being informed that the heat was disrupted and they had to leave, the lawsuit says. Once again, the filings say, this had no valid basis in the lease agreement or Idaho law.
On Tuesday, March 14, the CEO of the company told tenants they wouldn’t have to leave before securing other housing.
“The Plaintiffs in these matters were left completely uncertain with respect to the stability of their housing,” the court filings say.
On March 15, a Commercial Northwest employee was served with a demand to restore heating and plumbing facilities within three days, which is required before a tenant can file a lawsuit.
The first count in the lawsuit, violating Idaho Code, is based in part on Northwest Commercial Property Management not fixing the problems within three days.
The second count is for violation of the Idaho Consumer Protection Act, which the lawsuit says prohibits unfair and unconscionable trade practices.
The lawsuit says Idaho law imposes a statutory obligation on landlords to maintain utilities like electricity, plumbing, heating, ventilating, cooling or sanitary facilities. The negligence per se count deals with the failure to maintain heating and plumbing.
The first breach of contract count is for breaking the lease agreement, which does not allow either party to break the lease before it is set to run out.
On March 30, legal counsel for the apartments offered to pay each tenant $5,000, the lawsuit says, as long as the tenants acknowledged that Northwest Commercial returned the tenants' March rent and security deposits. The lawyer for the tenants agreed.
But then two hours later, according to the lawsuit, Northwest Commercial's legal counsel breached that contract by additionally requiring tenants to agree their leases would end on April 10 before receiving the money.
By failing to maintain basic home essentials and the demands to vacate, the lawsuit alleges that Northwest Commercial Property Management inflicted emotional distress. The tenants suffered from panic attacks, insomnia, severe anxiety and other emotional distress, it said.
In addition, the tenants had to pay moving expenses, increased rent, application fees and other fees and suffered loss of wages, loss of employment and other damages, the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit is asking for monetary damages to compensate the tenants, restitution of rent paid, recovery of statutory damages, requiring the company to fix the issues, attorney’s fees and any other relief the court deems fit.
“While many of the Plaintiffs in this matter were able to secure alternative housing in the following weeks, a number of the Plaintiffs continue to reside at Cambridge, having received no assistance to cover the expenses of finding adequate, alternative, comparable housing,” the lawsuit says.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County.
