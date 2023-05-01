Cambridge Square Apartments

The Cambridge Square Apartments are located on South Straughan Avenue in Boise.

Twenty former tenants of the Cambridge Square Apartments in east Boise are suing Commercial Northwest Property Management after the heat stopped working and they were given three days to move out.

The lawsuit, filed in April, alleges that Northwest Commercial was negligent, breached its contracts twice, violated Idaho Code, violated the Idaho Consumer Protection Act and both intentionally and negligently inflicted emotional distress.

