The Idaho Capitol building in downtown Boise pictured on Feb. 15.
Ten Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor next week at the Capitol building.
Eight law enforcement officers and two firefighters will receive the honor — the state’s highest for law enforcement officers, firefighting professionals and emergency medical service providers — for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public, according to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s office. The ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 3:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium. The honorees include recipients from 2020 and 2021 since last year’s ceremony was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s award recipients are:
• Firefighter Jason Beck, McCall Fire Protection District (2020)
• Firefighter Jonathan Metz, McCall Fire Protection District (2020)
• Corporal Eric Duke, Nampa Police Department (2020)
• Officer Eric Olson, Lewiston Police Department (2020)
• Sergeant Justin Anderson, Post Falls Police Department (2021)
Conservation Officer Randy Martinez, Idaho Department of Fish and Game (2021)
• Officer Robert Heaton, Caldwell Police Department (2021)
• Corporal Ben Heinrich, Caldwell Police Department (2021)
• Officer Celina Mortensen, Caldwell Police Department (2021)
• Officer Seferino Tapia, Caldwell Police Department (2021)
“We have 10 individuals who exemplify what it means to act with bravery and selflessness,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in the release. “On behalf of the entire commission, I congratulate each recipient and thank them for going above and beyond to protect the public.”
The Idaho Legislature created the Idaho Medal of Honor in 2004 to generate statewide recognition for extraordinary acts of valor and heroism by Idaho firefighters and police. Emergency medical service providers became eligible for the award in 2005.