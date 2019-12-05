Ten Mile Road Interchange
The Ada County Highway District plans to widen Ten Mile Road between Ustick Road and McMillan Road. Construction is planned to begin in 2020. Seen here the Ten Mile Interchange over Interstate 84 in 2017.

 Holly Beech/Meridian Press file

MERIDIAN — A $6 million project to widen Ten Mile Road from Ustick to McMillan roads in Meridian is moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Ada County Highway District approved the project in a consent agenda. The new construction will widen Ten Mile Road from three to five lanes, with two lanes in each direction and a center turn lane. The project will also add curbs, gutters, sidewalks and bike lanes, according to the ACHD staff report.

The project is expected to cost $6.13 million and will be completed by Central Paving, Inc.

The project will also include bridge replacements over Five Mile Creek and the Creason Lateral, new street lighting, a new parking area for Meridian’s Five Mile Creek Pathway, and improvements to Meridian’s sewer and water system.

That sewer and water system work is expected to cost $464,000 and will be reimbursed by the city of Meridian, according to a Sept. 25 ACHD Interagency Agreement.

The expected completion date for the project is Sept. 14, 2020.

