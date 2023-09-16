Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Ruth Hoffmann rode the bike her friend lent her up to what is normally a parking spot near The Funky Taco. A volunteer with the Boise Bicycle Project placed her bike onto a blue bike stand, spinning the front wheel and examining the chain. He pushed the seat all the way down.

Friday marked Park(ing) Day worldwide — an international project where people temporarily convert curbside parking into “public parks and social spaces to advocate for safer, greener and more equitable streets for people,” according to its website. This is the 17th year of the project’s existence, according to its Instagram.

PARK(ing) Day

Leonard Lake, a volunteer with the Boise Bicycle Project, makes adjustments to a bike during Park(ing) Day in downtown Boise on Friday. 
PARK(ing) Day

Downtown traffic passes by a parking spot filled with colorful plants creating a relaxing space during Park(ing) Day in downtown Boise on Friday. 

