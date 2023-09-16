BOISE — Ruth Hoffmann rode the bike her friend lent her up to what is normally a parking spot near The Funky Taco. A volunteer with the Boise Bicycle Project placed her bike onto a blue bike stand, spinning the front wheel and examining the chain. He pushed the seat all the way down.
Friday marked Park(ing) Day worldwide — an international project where people temporarily convert curbside parking into “public parks and social spaces to advocate for safer, greener and more equitable streets for people,” according to its website. This is the 17th year of the project’s existence, according to its Instagram.
Boise Bicycle Project’s parklet was bounded by its mobile bike fixing trailer, attached to a bike.
“Part of what we do is we can get kids on bikes,” said Nina Pienaar, the project’s advocacy director. “But the impact of those bikes is only going to be realized when they have safe places for each kid to ride.”
Nationwide, Americans have been rethinking parking and streets since the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, cities like Nampa and Boise allowed restaurants to expand either into parking spaces or by closing streets. Boise decided last year to keep Eighth Street, one of downtown’s most popular streets due to its abundance of bars and restaurants, permanently closed to car traffic after testing it out during the pandemic.
Eighth Street, which is now a pedestrian thoroughfare populated by foot traffic at virtually all hours, was called one of the “best urban public spaces,” in a recent city presentation.
And across the country, people have been rethinking parking requirements for housing developments.
In fact, Boise’s zoning code rewrite provides some easements in parking requirements as well as some parking maximums — limiting the amount of parking that can be provided. The code also adds additional bicycle parking requirements.
Gas prices have risen at the same time, with crude oil topping $90 per barrel this week for the first time in almost a year, according to AAA.
Hoffmann, who rode the bike up to the bicycle project’s parklet on Friday, said her friend loaned it to her to give her a taste of what it’s like to live in Boise with a bike.
“It’s been nice because I’ve been able to ride this instead of having to lug my car,” Hoffmann said. “A lot of freedom.”
About a block away, little pumpkins sat on a bench. Blue and yellow umbrellas threw shade on small matching tables surrounded by flowers and gourds. This is the parklet shared by the Ada County Highway District’s Commuteride initiative and Valley Regional Transit.
Nicole Stern, the manager of ACHD Commuteride, said the last time the agency participated in Park(ing) Day was pre-pandemic when it took place on Eighth Street. At the time, Eighth Street was open for vehicle traffic.
“Our Commuteride mission…is really to reduce congestion and single-occupancy vehicles here in the Treasure Valley,” Stern said. “Taking one less parking space is something that we hope that people do when they get the chance.”
The city of Boise set up its parklet outside Cupbop — complete with cornhole and a prize wheel. A banner laid out on a table invited residents to offer their thoughts on what makes a great public space. The answers: safe bike lanes, trees, shade, people and art.
There were also two chairs showing off the work of the Youth Climate Action Council, the hot seat and the cold seat. The hot seat was covered with pictures of the streets with the biggest heat islands in Boise, largely with stretches of pavement. The cool seat was the opposite, covered in pictures of the coolest streets. Typically, with more mature trees.
“People got out of their cars for a few minutes and looked around and realized how much of their cities and how much space is turned over to cars and not to people,” Boise Pathways Program Manager Dane Hoskins said. “We definitely recognize that there’s a need for mobility…there’s always going to be a place for cars, but figuring out events like this let us celebrate life on a human scale.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.