Temperatures across the Treasure Valley reached near-record levels Wednesday and are expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures cooling off beginning Friday.
The National Weather Service in Boise predicted a high Wednesday of 97 degrees, with overnight low temperatures in the 60s. The current heat wave is expected to peak Thursday at a high of 100 degrees in Boise and 99 in the Nampa area, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat wave is a large ridge of high pressure, “basically a warm dome,” that moves across the West, said Korri Anderson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boise.
“When it gets centered over us, that’s when it gets really hot,” Anderson said.
The last time the temperature reached 97 degrees on June 2 was in 2007, Anderson said. He recommended that area residents don’t go outside to run or do hard work in the heat of the day as it can be dangerous and lead to heat-related illnesses.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Treasure Valley is in a state of abnormally dry to moderate drought, but is in better condition than other areas of the Northwest, such as central Oregon, which is under severe drought.
“The whole Southwest is in exceptional drought,” said Anderson, adding that the potential for wildfires is likely across the West this summer.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, significant fire potential is above normal in Utah and eastern Nevada through July, and is expected to expand north into Idaho later in the summer.
Locally, police departments warned residents of the heat. “Please remember the temperatures rise fast in parked cars,” said Meridian Police Department in a Facebook post.
“Never leave a child or dog in an unattended car, even with the windows down. Always lock car doors and trunks, especially when parked in the driveway or near the home. Check to make sure all children leave the car when you reach your destination,” the department said.
Meanwhile, locals flocked to swimming pools and ponds to cool off. At Idaho River Sports, staff said a number of area residents flocked to Quinn’s Pond and Esther Simplot Park in Boise to recreate Wednesday and over the holiday weekend. “Summer is upon us,” said one staff member.
In Nampa, both Lakeview Water Park and Lincoln Pool were at or near capacity just past noon Wednesday. Lincoln Pool’s limited capacity is 125, and staff said 100 patrons were at the facility. Lakeview Water Park, which currently requires guests to sign up for time slots, had its sessions booked and numerous residents arriving for walk ups.
But even though the weather is hot, the water temperature in Idaho’s lakes and rivers might still be too cold for swimmers. “With the upcoming weather, it’s important to remember that rivers and lakes remain cold enough to cause hypothermia,” the National Weather Service said.
The National Weather Service encouraged swimmers to take precautions, as mountain snow melt into creeks, rivers, and lakes will keep waters running fast and cold. “Wear a life vest. Experienced swimmers can quickly lose muscle control,” the agency said.