CALDWELL — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified two teenagers killed in a crash Sunday south of the Can Ada Road and Chinden Boulevard intersection.

The driver, 17-year-old Braydon Swartz of Caldwell, and passenger Adabella Valle-Valera, 16, of Marsing, died of their injuries, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.  

At about 12:40 Sunday morning, Swartz was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu south on Can Ada Road near Chinden Boulevard when the car overturned and struck a power poll, according to Idaho State Police. 

Swartz and Valle-Valera were both taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise but died later that morning of their injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

A third teenager, who has not been publicly identified, was also hospitalized. An update was not provided for the third juvenile's current condition.

