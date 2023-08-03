...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...OWYHEE MOUNTAINS... WESTERN TWIN
FALLS BLM...SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...
The Red Flag Warning for some areas in Idaho has been changed to
end tonight at midnight instead of continuing on through Friday
evening. The exception is the Owyhee Mountain district where the
warning will be unchanged. The districts in Oregon will also be
unchanged and will end Friday evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR
LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...WESTERN
TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 400...420...424 AND 426...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
A 16-year-old boy died at the intersection of North 16th Street and West Washington Street in Boise after he was struck by a truck while riding a skateboard on Thursday.
The teenager was riding a skateboard in the crosswalk between North 16th Street and West Washington Street, near Albertsons, when he was struck by a truck headed southbound on 16th around 10 a.m., according to a Boise police news release. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with the Crash Reconstruction Team and detectives from the Violent Crime Unit responded to investigate, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said. Officers and BPD’s Victim Witness Coordinators are working with staff from the Boise School District to provide support for witnesses and others impacted by the event.
"That is a traumatic event for our community. Many people are impacted when a young person like that loses their life," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said Thursday while addressing the media regarding a fatal police shooting that occurred less than two hours after the crash. "School starts in less than two weeks and there will be a young man who is somebody's friend, somebody's brother, somebody's son, who will not be returning to school. It's an extremely difficult time for so many in our community, we recognize that and we are a part of that, we feel that, and our officers are impacted by that as well."
The boy was 16 years old, Winegar said.
The Ada County Coroner's Office will release the teenager's identity pending notification of next of kin.
Thursday's fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash was the second this week.
Aldin Ekic, a 27-year-old Meridian man, died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle in west Boise.