A 16-year-old boy died at the intersection of North 16th Street and West Washington Street in Boise after he was struck by a truck while riding a skateboard on Thursday. 

A teenage boy died Thursday after he was struck by a truck while riding a skateboard.

The teenager was riding a skateboard in the crosswalk between North 16th Street and West Washington Street, near Albertsons, when he was struck by a truck headed southbound on 16th around 10 a.m., according to a Boise police news release. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

