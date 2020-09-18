BOISE — First responders rushed a teenager to the hospital with life threatening injuries Thursday evening after he’d been hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Boise.
Police responded to the crash about 7:45 p.m., at the intersection of Ustick Road and Acre Lane according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Officers began investigating upon arrival and the driver is cooperating with police, according to the release. Officers believe the driver was traveling south on Acre Lane and trying to make a right turn on Ustick Road. The cyclist appears to have been riding east in the northside roadway, according to the release. The crash occurred at the corner of the intersection.
No charges have been filed in connection with the crash, and police continue to investigate.