BOISE — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, and six others aged 15 to 18 were either charged or cited, after police say the group had guns and drugs in a motel room near downtown Boise.
Jadon Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call for service at a motel room in the 1600 block of Boise’s West Main Street. Police found Castro and the other six teens in a single motel room and “began an investigation into reported drug use, assault and a runaway.”
Police found two guns and about a pound-and-a-half of suspected marijuana, 15 grams of what they believe to be cocaine, and 5.4 grams of suspected MDMA, as well as four packages of an unknown amount of LSD, according to the release.
Police believe the drugs belonged to Castro and he intended to deliver them; police also say he had a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail; prosecutors charged him with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, as well as drug trafficking in marijuana, and two misdemeanor counts of exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.
Castro appeared in court Thursday, where a magistrate judge set his bail at $500,000, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository. His preliminary hearing is set for March 5.
Five of the teens, aged 15 to 17, were charged or cited with possession of a controlled substance and frequenting a place where drugs are used, according to the release. Another 18-year-old was cited for frequenting a place where drugs are used.