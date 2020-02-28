BOISE — United States national team duathlon athlete and transgender advocate Chris Moiser will be hosting events in Boise to protest a series of bills in the Idaho Legislature this session.
Moiser, a transgender man and Nike-sponsored Team USA athlete, on Tuesday will lead a one-mile “Fun Run/Walk/Roll/Stroll” from the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to the Idaho State Capitol. He will be speaking out against a series of three bills introduced this year that would impact transgender athletes, medical care and birth certificates.
HB 500, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would bar transgender girls or women from competing in public school women’s sports, while also allowing any female school athlete’s gender to be challenged.
Ehardt, who, according to Boise State Public Radio, wore a Nike pin while she debated for the bill on the House floor, said the bill would support women in sports by providing a “level playing field” and protect athletes. Advocates like Moiser disagree.
“There’s no opportunity for me to go silent because now is the time more than ever that I need to speak up,” Mosier told the New York Times. “There are now at least eight states in the country that have a bill on the table that would effectively prevent trans athletes in high school from participating in sports in the gender with which they identify. It’s so important for me to use my platform to speak out against these bills and make sure that people are informed.”
The bill, called the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act," does not mention transgender male athletes like Moiser. He initially began competing in triathlons identifying as a woman, but came out as transgender in 2010. Five years later, he earned a spot on Team USA’s duathlon team for the 2016 World Championship. Moiser is the first out transgender athlete to join a U.S. national team while he identifies as a gender different than his sex at birth.
The transgender athlete bill, and another sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, that would restrict anyone from changing their gender listed on their birth certificate, are similar to legislation brought in 17 other states with support from the right-wing legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Mosier has been advocating against legislation relating to transgender issues nationwide both online in person. On his Twitter page, he spoke out against legislation in Idaho, Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota in the past week.
Although both the bills from Ehardt and Young have passed the House, another bill brought by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, that would make it a felony for doctors to provide transgender medical care to anyone under 18, died in committee earlier this week after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, opted not to bring it forward for a vote.
Moiser’s visit is being organized by a new coalition advocating for transgender issues in Idaho formed in January called Moving Toward Freedom. This group is a partnership of the organizations American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, Add The Words, and the Pride Foundation.