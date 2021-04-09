MERIDIAN — Team Rubicon is helping to support Saltzer Health with a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The team will distribute first vaccine doses Saturday and second doses will be given on May 8. The Saltzer Health Ten Mile Medical Campus is located at 875 S. Vanguard Way.
Saltzer Health scheduled some people for the vaccines through the COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system from the state, but there will doses available for members of the public who are not in the system.
Team Rubicon's goal is to distribute 1,250 vaccines, said Gary Kunz, Team Rubicon incident commander, who is overseeing the operation in Meridian.
“Team Rubicon is proud to support Saltzer Health Group’s vaccination site in Meridian," Kunz said. "Our Greyshirt volunteers will provide administrative and logistical support to ensure that Saltzer Health Group staff can focus solely on the medical aspects of the operation."
Team Rubicon is a nonprofit based in Los Angeles that is dedicated to providing disaster and humanitarian relief. The organization is made up of 120,000 volunteers that consist of military veterans, first-responders and civilians. Most recently, Team Rubicon has dedicated itself to providing vaccine distribution support across the U.S. As of last week, the team has helped administer more than one million vaccines across 42 cities in the U.S.
"Team Rubicon is a great partner to help with this clinic," said Amy Stahl, spokesperson for Saltzer Health.