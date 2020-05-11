PROPOSED CUTS

In March, Gov. Brad Little announced a 1% reduction in state spending across the board. K-12 schools were required to implement the decreases over the final three months of the 2020 budget year.

The proposed 2021 cuts of 5% outlined in Little's memo last week would freeze teachers' salaries on the state’s salary career ladder and reduce technology and IT funding, Idaho Education News reported. The holdback essentially would cancel out a more than 4% increase in education spending approved by the Idaho State Legislature this year, West Ada Education Association President Eric Thies said.

Education association members are "pretty certain" that the holdback is going to happen, Thies said. "We're hearing folks start to panic a little bit" as districts begin discussing budget decreases, he said. "Let's not undermine students' education over a little bit of fear."

The letter says Idaho students have experienced "great turmoil and uncertainty" during the COVID-19 pandemic, and public schools should be a "place of healing" for students and communities when they reopen in the fall. Many students were experiencing "high levels of anxiety and difficulties with mental health issues," such as depression and suicide, before the pandemic, the letter says.

"It would be irresponsible to further compromise mental health issues by eliminating staff from schools and exacerbating already woeful student-to-counselor ratios," the letter says. "In many cases, our students’ lives depend on it."