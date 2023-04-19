Gov. Little press conference

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little said the Legislature this session addressed many of the priorities he laid out in his State of the State address in January, but there are other significant issues that remain to be addressed.

He also said he had some concerns about some of the bills he signed — such as the law banning most transgender medical care for minors. He noted that similar bills are being passed across the U.S. and acknowledged that some families with children under 18 already receiving this type of care, which includes puberty blockers and hormones, will have to go out of state to get it. Little said he wanted to focus on behavioral health care for these minors.

Gov. Brad Little reviewed the 2023 legislative session with local reporters on Wednesday. It also marked the end of his first 100 days of his second term in office.

