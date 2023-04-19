BOISE — Gov. Brad Little said the Legislature this session addressed many of the priorities he laid out in his State of the State address in January, but there are other significant issues that remain to be addressed.
He also said he had some concerns about some of the bills he signed — such as the law banning most transgender medical care for minors. He noted that similar bills are being passed across the U.S. and acknowledged that some families with children under 18 already receiving this type of care, which includes puberty blockers and hormones, will have to go out of state to get it. Little said he wanted to focus on behavioral health care for these minors.
The Washington Post reported on Monday that bills targeting transgender people doubled since 2022, with 400 bills being introduced across the state.
“We’ll see how this plays out,” Little said.
The governor spoke with members of the press on Wednesday in his office at the Capitol to look back on the 2023 legislative session, which wrapped up earlier this month, and to mark the end of his first 100 days in his second term in office.
He highlighted the state’s investments in teacher pay, including adding funding to raise starting teacher pay to $47,477 per year and raising salaries for experienced educators as well. Little also noted the expansion of the Idaho Launch program, which provides $8,000 grants to Idaho high school graduates for community college, a career technical program, or workforce training. The Launch bill, which Little labeled as one of his top priorities, narrowly made it through the Legislature.
Property tax relief had also been pegged by Little and other legislative leaders as a top priority for the session. Around $117 million in ongoing relief was passed, he said, which is close to the $120 million he recommended in his budget proposal.
The legislation that passed also had a rocky path, as it was initially vetoed over concerns about the reordering of sales tax revenue prioritization and potential impacts to bonding for several transportation projects statewide as well as the elimination of the March election date for school districts. A trailer bill was later passed to address the bonding issue but the elimination of the bond and levy election date remained after the Legislature successfully overrode the veto.
Little on Wednesday expressed disappointment at the March election elimination, as it is the one most used by school districts.
Although the property tax relief bill included funding for school districts to pay off bonds and levies, Little acknowledged that there’s more work to be done on the backlog of building maintenance, which a 2022 report estimated to cost nearly $850 million, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Little said he didn’t believe the state should take on the full cost of building all schools, which would come with questions such as how big will the gym be or how nice will the teacher’s lounge be, he said, but added that safety concerns should be addressed.
Amid calls from physicians to address the steep criminal and civil penalties that health care providers face under the state’s abortion bans and now the transgender health care ban, Little said it will be a priority to build up the state’s health care workforce. Asked about the legal climate physicians face and the issues it causes on the workforce shortage, Little focused on investments made in training more health care professionals.
During public hearings on a bill that clarified some of the abortion trigger law exemptions, physicians testified that Idaho’s legal climate made it difficult to recruit and retain providers, especially OB-GYNs, the Idaho Press previously reported. Many said they were unsure of the legal ramifications of providing emergency care on pregnant patients who experience complications, and if the legal care could result in a felony crime and prison sentence.
Another topic of heated debate the last two sessions — libraries — is something Little expects to see again next year. He vetoed HB 314, which would have put in place civil penalties if a minor had access to materials deemed harmful. Little said libraries should work with lawmakers over the interim to avoid another controversial library bill next session.
“Being a literacy person, I think libraries are important,” Little said, noting his prioritization of improving Idaho’s literacy rates throughout his tenure.