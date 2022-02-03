BOISE — The Idaho Senate voted 32-3 Thursday in favor of HB 443, the bill to bring Idaho teachers’ and other school staffers’ health insurance up to the same level as that of state employees and legislators, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.
The only “no” votes came from Sens. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian; Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens; and Christy Zito, R-Hammett, none of whom spoke out as the Senate debated the bill. Bayer said afterward, “I voted no because I don’t think the state should be responsible for setting up the funding on that.” Asked who she thought should bear that cost, she said, “The individuals.”
Idaho school employees currently face far higher costs, and lower benefits, for health insurance than other state employees. The bill sets up a fund into which the state could appropriate the $75.5 million to cover buy-in fees if every Idaho school district decided to join the state employee insurance plan. Districts would have the option; they could also take their share of $105 million in annual additional funding they’d receive to negotiate better coverage locally.
The bill also removes a current benefit teachers get to partially offset the cost, nearly $20 million a year in “leadership premiums” for teachers who take on additional duties.
Both houses still will have an opportunity to vote on the insurance expenditures as part of budget bills yet to be set by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee; the joint committee will begin setting agency budgets on Feb. 18.
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, presented the House-passed bill to the Senate on Thursday and said it could help reduce property taxes, while solving a longstanding problem for Idaho school districts and school employees.
Before the debate got going, numerous senators rose to disclose potential conflicts of interest – that a spouse or other relative is a public school teacher. “This is a good example of how important public education is to all of us,” said Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, noting how it touches everyone’s lives.
“I think this will do more to increase teacher take-home pay than maybe some of the other efforts we’ve done in the last several years,” Thayn said. “We’ve increased teacher pay quite a few times. ... However much of that is getting sucked up in teacher health insurance costs, so they haven’t felt as much benefit … as we would have liked to have hoped.”
Thayn said he thinks the bill “can be the beginning of other cost savings,” by enlarging the state’s pool for its employee insurance plan. “I think the benefits greatly outweigh the risks,” he said.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said, “This is really a historic opportunity that we have, and something that many legislators have been working on for a very long time. … I think we’ll see enormous benefit for our teachers.”
Sen. Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise, said, “This bill is a way to show our teachers, our school staff and our school districts how much we value their dedication and service to Idaho’s children.” It also will help rural school districts with employee recruitment and retention, she said.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, a longtime teacher, said, “I am very excited to support this bill. … If we can keep our teachers in the classroom and healthy, that’s a good thing.”
The state currently allocates $8,400 per teacher per year to schools to cover health insurance costs; the plan calls for that to rise to $12,500, the amount allocated per state employee, including legislators.